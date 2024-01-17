Delhi records minimum temp of 5.7 as cold wave conditions continue



New Delhi: As the city continued to grapple with cold wave conditions, the minimum temperature on Wednesday morning was recorded at 5.7 degrees Celsius, four notches below the seasonal average, the India Meteorological Department said.

The IMD further predicted that the maximum temperature on Wednesday is likely to hover around 17 degree Celisus.

The air quality continued to remain in the ‘very poor’ category at several stations across the city.

In the Anand Vihar area, PM2.5 levels were recorded to be in the ‘very poor’ category standing at 354 and PM10 reached 202 or ‘poor’, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

The Air Quality Index (AQI) between zero and 50 is considered ‘good’; 51 and 100 ‘satisfactory’; 101 and 200 ‘moderate’; 201 and 300 ‘poor’; 301 and 400 ‘very poor’; and 401 and 500 ‘severe’.

The Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport T3 also witnessed PM2.5 levels at 348, the ‘very poor’ category while the PM10 was at 270, falling under the ‘poor’ category.

On Tuesday, IMD said that dense to very dense fog and the cold wave conditions are likely to continue during the next five days.