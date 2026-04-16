Delhi to begin first phase of Census today with house listing drive

New Delhi: The first phase of the Census in Delhi is set to begin on Thursday, initiating a large-scale data collection exercise that will play a crucial role in shaping governance and policy decisions over the coming decade.

Officials are preparing to conduct extensive door-to-door visits across the national capital as part of the process that forms the foundation of India’s population database.

The opening stage, known as the House Listing and Housing Census, will focus on gathering detailed information about households, buildings and living conditions. Unlike the population count phase, this stage is aimed at mapping every structure and household in the city rather than enumerating individuals.

During this phase, residents will be asked to respond to a set of 33 questions covering aspects such as availability of basic amenities, ownership status of the house, and details about the head of the household, including name and gender.

Officials said the exercise will be conducted entirely through digital means, with enumerators using a dedicated mobile application on their devices to record responses, ensuring greater efficiency and accuracy in data collection.

The first phase will be carried out in two separate 30-day cycles. The exercise will run from April 16 to May 15 in areas under the New Delhi Municipal Council and Delhi Cantonment, followed by implementation in areas under the Municipal Corporation of Delhi from May 16 to June 15, in line with the official schedule.

Enumerators have undergone training and have been assigned specific blocks to ensure systematic coverage across the city. The second phase of the Census, which will involve the enumeration of individuals, will be conducted later in accordance with the nationwide Census timeline.

The survey will cover all districts of Delhi, spanning urban, semi-urban and rural regions. Authorities have ensured that the exercise includes densely populated colonies, unauthorised settlements and slum clusters, with no locality being left out.

To streamline the process, the city has been divided into multiple enumeration blocks, with special attention given to high-density areas and regions with frequent migration to prevent gaps in data collection.

Enumerators will visit households with structured questionnaires, and in many instances, digital devices will be used to record responses, making the process quicker and minimising errors.

Officials have also stressed that all information collected will remain confidential and will be used strictly for statistical purposes. Residents will additionally have the option to complete self-enumeration through the official online platform, providing greater flexibility in participation.