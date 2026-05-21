Delhi transport strike: Unions demand fare revision amid rising fuel costs

New Delhi: Truck, taxi, and auto-rickshaw drivers in the national capital began a three-day strike on Thursday, demanding a revision in fares and relief from rising fuel prices and operational expenses. The strike, which will continue until May 23, is likely to impact transport services across Delhi-NCR.

Drivers participating in the protest said that despite working for nearly 12 hours a day, they are struggling financially due to stagnant fares and the continuous increase in the prices of diesel, petrol, and CNG.

Speaking about the strike, a truck driver said that transport workers have been demanding a fare hike for several years.

“Our fares have not been increased for a long time, which means our wages have also remained stagnant. At the same time, diesel, petrol, and CNG prices have continued to rise, and even the prices of food essentials have increased. We have gone on strike to demand higher fares and better wages,” he said.

A cab driver expressed similar concerns, saying, “We work throughout the night but are unable to save even Rs 500. From that amount, we have to manage household expenses such as cooking oil, vegetables, and other essentials.”

Another cab driver told IANS that earlier, they somehow managed to survive, but now their financial condition has worsened considerably. “Our accounts are almost empty now. Fuel prices have increased, but if we raise fares, customers face problems. We are completely dependent on this work for survival,” he added.

A taxi driver at Delhi Airport also spoke about the impact of rising fuel costs. “The number of taxis is currently low, and people are saying there could be a complete strike. Diesel, petrol, and CNG prices have increased significantly. Passengers are unwilling to pay higher fares, making it difficult for us to operate vehicles,” he said.

The impact of the strike was visible at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport, where fewer taxis were seen compared to a normal day. However, passengers did not face major inconvenience as cabs operated by several app-based companies continued to function.

Drivers at the airport stated that while the number of taxis had reduced, fare rates had not yet been revised. They blamed rising fuel prices for triggering the agitation and said the full impact of the strike could become visible later in the day.

More than 68 transport unions under the banners of the All India Motor Transport Congress (AIMTC) and the United Front of All Transport Associations (UFTA) are expected to participate in the “chakka jam” protest.

Earlier this week, the AIMTC wrote to Delhi Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu and Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, listing several demands.

The unions are demanding an increase in taxi fares, a rollback of the Enhanced Congestion Charges (ECC), and reconsideration of restrictions imposed on commercial vehicles. According to the unions, taxi fares in Delhi-NCR have remained unchanged for nearly 15 years despite a sharp rise in fuel prices and operational costs.

Transport unions have warned that if the Delhi government fails to issue a notification regarding fare revision within the next two weeks, the agitation will be intensified further.