PM Modi arrives in Delhi after successfully concluding five-nation tour

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi returned to New Delhi on Thursday morning after concluding a high-profile five-nation diplomatic tour that covered the United Arab Emirates (UAE), the Netherlands, Sweden, Norway, and Italy.

The Prime Minister began his overseas visit on May 15 from the UAE and completed the final leg in Italy on May 20, marking a closely watched diplomatic outreach aimed at strengthening India’s global partnerships.

The tour was strategically focused on securing long-term energy supplies, expanding technology collaborations, and enhancing India’s economic and strategic engagement with European and West Asian partners.

In the UAE, India signed key agreements to ensure long-term LPG supply arrangements and strengthen strategic petroleum reserves. The Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (Abu Dhabi National Oil Company) was also permitted to expand crude storage capacity in India to 30 million barrels. The UAE further committed investments worth USD 5 billion in India.

India and the Netherlands signed 17 agreements spanning defence cooperation, critical minerals, and green hydrogen initiatives. During the visit, PM Modi also visited the Afsluitdijk dam to study Dutch expertise in flood control and water management systems.

During his visit to Sweden from May 17–18, India and Sweden elevated their bilateral relations to the level of a Strategic Partnership. Prime Minister Modi also addressed the European Round Table for Industry alongside European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, and was conferred Sweden’s prestigious “Royal Order of the Polar Star, Degree Commander Grand Cross”.

PM Modi arrived in Norway on May 19, marking the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister to the country in 43 years. He participated in the 3rd India-Nordic Summit in Oslo, where he engaged with leaders from Denmark, Norway, Finland, Iceland, and Sweden on cooperation in areas such as green technology and artificial intelligence. He was also awarded the Grand Cross of the Royal Norwegian Order of Merit.

During PM Modi’s visit to Italy, both nations upgraded their bilateral ties to a Special Strategic Partnership with an ambition to expand trade to €20 billion by 2029.

The two sides signed agreements covering agriculture, financial crime prevention, and mobility of Indian healthcare professionals to Italy. High-level discussions with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni also advanced cooperation on the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC).

The visit underscored India’s growing diplomatic engagement with key global partners, with a strong emphasis on energy security, innovation, climate cooperation, and expanded trade relations across regions.