Delimitation will cause financial loss to southern states, says D.K. Suresh

Bengaluru: The proposed delimitation of Lok Sabha and Assembly constituencies would not only reduce the number of seats in southern states but also lead to financial disadvantages for them, former Congress MP D.K. Suresh said on Tuesday, alleging that tax revenues from the south would be diverted to northern states.

Talking to reporters at his residence here, Suresh, President of the Bengaluru Urban, Rural and Ramanagara District Co-operative Milk Producers’ Societies Union Ltd.(Bamul), and the younger brother of Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, said he had earlier warned that delimitation would result in injustice to the southern states.

“Southern states must wake up. I had said that this concern would rise one day… otherwise, people would start thinking of alternative paths. The number of seats gained or lost is not the only issue,” he said.

Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s statement that southern states would not lose seats due to delimitation, Suresh disagreed and reiterated that the move would be unfair to the region.

“Overall, this appears to be an attempt to shift resources from southern states to northern states,” he alleged.

He further criticised the Centre’s reliance on the 2011 Census for delimitation. “According to the 2011 Census, Bengaluru’s population was around 60–70 lakh, but now it has grown to about 1.4 crore. Karnataka’s population has increased from around 5 crore to over 7 crore. This will create multiple challenges, including economic pressures. All parties must deliberate on this issue,” he said.

On the ongoing West Asia war situation, Suresh said the country is facing several challenges, but the Central government has not broken its silence. “The Prime Minister addresses citizens on various occasions, but so far neither he nor any Union Minister has explained how people should deal with the current situation. The Prime Minister must take direct responsibility and provide guidance on the issues and the measures needed over the next six months,” he said.

He added that portraying everything as normal through media narratives raises doubts among citizens. “Prices have risen, and shortages are being reported. The Central government must clarify whether these are artificially created or due to other reasons and issue clear advisories,” he said.

Responding to a question on Home Minister G. Parameshwara’s statement that Siddaramaiah would continue as Chief Minister for the next two years, Suresh said: “You should ask him. He has made an official statement, and it should be understood as he has said.”

Asked about his earlier remark expressing a desire to see his brother become Chief Minister, Suresh said: “We can talk about that later. I have not denied having such an aspiration, but I have not said it will happen immediately.”

On the by-elections, he expressed confidence that the Congress would win both seats. “We have delivered guarantee schemes and responded well to development needs in those regions. There will be no issue,” he said, dismissing speculation of a defeat in Bagalkot as mere conjecture.

About his visibility in political activities, he said he continues to remain active. On the cabinet reshuffle, he said discussions would take place after the by-elections, adding that he has currently been assigned responsibility for the Tamil Nadu elections.

On a question regarding the death penalty awarded to Tamil Nadu Police personnel, he declined to comment.