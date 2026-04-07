‘Terrorists look like angels to Congress’: Karnataka BJP hits back at Kharge over ‘anti-RSS’ remark

Bengaluru: The Karnataka unit of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has criticised Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge over his alleged “slain BJP and RSS workers” remark in Assam and said that terrorists look like angels to them (Congress).

Commenting over the issue, the Leader of the Opposition and veteran BJP leader R. Ashoka, on Tuesday, asked, “Mallikarjun Kharge should tell us who planted the cooker bomb blast in Mangaluru. To these people, terrorists look like angels. Not a single word comes out of their mouth against Maoists.”

“They (Congress) only criticise the BJP and RSS. Now poisonous snakes are being let loose in all the states. In three more states’ the snakes need to be driven out. The people will decide who the real snakes are. Even his (Mallikarjun Kharge’s son Priyank Kharge) son is inspiring him to make such statements,” Ashoka said.

BJP MLA S. Muniraju has said that a complaint has been filed against Congress President Kharge for making objectionable remarks against the BJP and the RSS, and demanded his arrest.

He alleged that during an election speech in Assam on Monday, the Congress President said that “if a poisonous snake appears while offering namaz, you should stop the prayer and kill it; if BJP or RSS members come while offering namaz, you should stop the prayer and kill them; this is mentioned in the Quran”.

Muniraju criticised Kharge’s statement, calling it inflammatory and capable of inciting violence.

He warned that such remarks could lead to communal unrest and said they amounted to support for anti-national and fundamentalist elements.

He added that a Karnataka BJP delegation including himself, district president Harish, MLA and district president C.K. Ramamurthy, and leader Prakash met Karnataka Director General of Police (DGP) M.A. Saleem and submitted a complaint in this regard.

Muniraju said the State DGP has assured that the matter will be thoroughly examined and appropriate action will be taken.

He termed Kharge’s remarks as “anti-national” and reiterated the demand for the Congress President’s arrest.

BJP MLA C.K. Ramamurthy, speaking on the occasion, said Kharge’s statement was against the Constitution and urged authorities to take action against him.

Eearlier, the Karnataka BJP delegation lodged a formal complaint against Congress President Kharge with the State Director General, alleging that he made a provocative speech during an election campaign in Assam.

In their submission, the BJP leaders demanded the immediate arrest of Kharge for allegedly inciting violence and called for enhanced security arrangements to ensure the safety of BJP workers.