Delivery boy dies by suicide after public assault; Tripura Police arrest three from Assam

Agartala: Tripura Police on Thursday arrested three persons, including two women, from Assam in connection with the assault of a delivery boy, who later died by suicide.

Police said the victim was publicly humiliated and beaten by the arrested individuals, along with two others, leading to the tragic incident on December 14.

“With the assistance of Assam Police, we arrested the three accused from Sribhumi (formerly Karimganj) district of southern Assam on Thursday. They will be produced before a court in Dharmanagar shortly,” a police official told the media.

Police are also searching for two other accused involved in the incident. The arrested accused persons identified as Sushmita Bhattacharjee, Sangita Bhattacharjee and Sourav Bhattacharjee. Sangita Bhattacharjee is a schoolteacher by profession.

According to the FIR lodged by the victim’s family, the absconding accused have been identified as Meghadeep Bhattacharjee and Piu Dhar.

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha, who also holds the home portfolio, earlier in a post on social media, had said, “A thorough investigation is underway into the case of delivery boy Prasenjit Sarkar of Dharmanagar, North Tripura. The government will ensure that justice is delivered without delay.”

A police official said that the deceased, Prasenjit Sarkar (23), a resident of Dharmanagar in North Tripura district, was working as a delivery boy with a private courier company.

According to allegations made by Sarkar’s family, three women and two men physically assaulted him at his office on December 14 following a dispute related to the delivery of a parcel.

The accused allegedly videographed the assault and later circulated the video on social media, subjecting Sarkar to severe public humiliation and mental trauma.

Family members and local residents alleged that the public assault and circulation of the video deeply affected Sarkar’s self-respect and mental well-being.

Unable to cope with the humiliation, the young man, the only earning member of his family, allegedly died by suicide on the same day (December 14), leaving behind his grieving mother and poor family.

The incident has triggered widespread protests across Tripura, with various political parties and organisations demanding justice for Sarkar and stringent punishment for those responsible.