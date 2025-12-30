Demolition row: Not ready to give gifts to encroachers & no appeasement politics, says K’taka govt

Bengaluru: Responding to the controversy over the Karnataka government’s announcement of rehabilitation for encroachers in Bengaluru after the intervention of the All India Congress Committee (AICC) and the State BJP unit’s attack on the Congress-led state government, Deputy Chief Minister and State Congress President D.K. Shivakumar said on Tuesday that the state government was not prepared to “give gifts” to encroachers and was not indulging in appeasement politics.

Shivakumar made the statement while responding to queries from the media in Bengaluru.

The Deputy Chief Minister said the Karnataka government would not encourage illegal encroachments or “give gifts” to those who have encroached upon government land.

“No one should encroach illegally. We are not prepared to give gifts to encroachers. There is no question of indulging in appeasement politics in any manner,” he added.

Reacting to the Opposition’s allegation that the Karnataka government was appeasing Muslims, Shivakumar said, “We are not appeasing anyone. Legal action will be taken against those responsible for the encroachments. The residents themselves have stated that some people collected money. From a humanitarian perspective, houses will be provided under the Prime Minister Awas Yojana only to those who are eligible.”

He added that claims had been made that ownership documents were issued in some areas earlier, and he had directed officials to verify them.

“Some people from outside have also newly joined the settlement. After verifying records to determine how many genuine voters are there, rehabilitation will be provided to them,” the Deputy Chief Minister said.

Asked about some Kerala MPs objecting to statements opposing their state’s interference in Karnataka’s affairs, Shivakumar said, “We are running the government well. They may say whatever they want. We will not allow illegal encroachments. They have not even fulfilled the promises they made earlier or the assurances given during floods in their state. Such people need not advise us. We know how to handle our state’s issues.”

Asked about remarks made by Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar in connection with the Kogilu demolition issue, the Deputy Chief Minister said, “Senior political leaders of the country will respond to that.”

On reports that some affected persons possessed Aadhaar cards and voter IDs of two different states, Shivakumar said, “I am not aware of this. Officials will verify the matter.”

Asked that illegal occupants were earlier told they would not be given houses anywhere but were now being regularised, the Deputy Chief Minister clarified, “Houses will be provided only to eligible persons. Only those whose names are on the local voters’ list and who have a genuine local address will be considered. There is no regularisation. Eligible beneficiaries will be identified.”

The Karnataka BJP has objected to the Congress-led Karnataka government’s decision to announce rehabilitation for encroachers in Bengaluru whose houses were earlier demolished, alleging that the move was taken after the intervention of the AICC.

The Karnataka BJP also said that it would take a call on holding a protest at the party’s core committee meeting scheduled on January 5.