Depressed over wife’s desertion, man dies by suicide after killing 5-year-old daughter

Kolar (Karnataka): An incident of a father killing his 5-year-old daughter and himself following desertion by his wife has been reported from Kolar district of Karnataka on Thursday.

The deceased were identified as 37-year-old Lokesh, a resident of Madiyanuru village in Mulbagal taluk and his daughter, 5-year-old Niharika.

According to preliminary investigations, Lokesh’s wife had deserted him following a dispute in the family recently. Disturbed by the desertion, Lokesh first strangled his daughter to death, and later he hanged himself from a tree.

The deceased girl’s body was found in the car. The incident took place within the Mulbagal Rural police station limits. The police have taken up further investigation.

More details are yet to emerge regarding the incident.

On October 25, a 30-year-old man allegedly killed his seven-year-old stepdaughter at Kumbalgodu in southwest Bengaluru.

According to police, the daughter was found dead when her mother returned home from work. The investigation suggested that the girl was smothered to death by the accused. The mother was separated from her first husband four months ago. The accused and the girl’s mother had married four months ago.

On September 14, a couple allegedly killed their two minor children, following which the husband died by suicide on the outskirts of Bengaluru. The wife also reportedly attempted suicide but was rescued by the neighbours.

On August 30, in a shocking incident, a man allegedly strangled his daughter after forcing pesticide into her mouth to stage it as a suicide, and later performed her last rites. The father killed his daughter because she was in a relationship with a young man from a different community in Kalaburagi.

The police got a tip-off on the 18-year-old’s suspicious death and launched an investigation. The man had opposed her relationship as he had five daughters. He feared that the intercaste marriage would adversely affect his other four daughters.