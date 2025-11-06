Agniveer Recruitment Rally Scheduled for Ballari, Karnataka in November 2025

Ballari: Recruiting Office (HQ) Bangalore, under the aegis of HQ Recruiting Zone Bangalore, has announced the schedule for the Agniveer Recruitment Rally to be held at the District Stadium, Ballari, Karnataka, from November 13, 2025, to November 18, 2025. This rally is exclusively for shortlisted candidates from Karnataka who have applied for Agniveer categories.

The rally will cater to candidates who qualified in the Online Common Entrance Exam (CEE) conducted between June 30, 2025, and July 10, 2025. The shortlisted candidates represent various Agniveer categories, including Agniveer General Duty, Agniveer Technical, Agniveer Clerk/Store Keeper Technical, Agniveer Tradesman (10th pass), Agniveer Tradesman (8th pass), and multiple other categories.

Eligible candidates from the following districts of Karnataka are invited to participate: Bangalore Urban, Bangalore Rural, Tumakuru, Mandya, Mysuru, Ballari, Chamarajanagar, Ramanagara, Kodagu, Kolar, Chikkaballapura, Hassan, Chitradurga, and Vijayanagara.

The recruitment drive aims to enroll candidates into the Army across all Agniveer categories. Detailed information regarding age limits, educational qualifications, and other eligibility criteria for enrolment can be found in the official notification published on the JIA website on March 12, 2025.

The results of the Online Common Entrance Exam are currently available on the official website, www.joinindianarmy.nic.in. Fresh admit cards were issued to the shortlisted candidates on November 5, 2025, and have been dispatched to their registered email addresses. Candidates are required to download and print the fresh admit cards and report to the rally location on the dates specified on their respective cards. The admit cards are also accessible on the Join Indian Army website through individual account logins using registered email IDs.

It is important to note that a separate recruitment drive will be conducted for candidates belonging to the districts of Vijayapura, Bagalkot, Gadag, Dharwad, Uttara Kannada, Haveri, Davangere, Shivamogga, Udupi, Chikkamagaluru, and Dakshina Kannada. The dates for this separate event will be announced at a later time.

Candidates are strongly advised to remain vigilant and avoid falling prey to unscrupulous individuals or intermediaries promising preferential treatment. Selection is based solely on performance in the Online CEE, tests conducted during the recruitment rally, and the final merit list.

For any queries or assistance, candidates are encouraged to contact RO(HQ) Bangalore at 080-29516517, 9596605198 & 9675299174, or ARO Mangalore at 0824-2951276.