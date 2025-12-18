Deralakatte Father Muller Campus Hosts Joyful Christmas Celebration

Mangalore: The Father Muller Homoeopathic Medical College and Hospital (FMHMCH), Father Muller College of Pharmaceutical Sciences (FMCOPS), and Father Muller Homoeopathic Pharmaceutical Division (FMHPD) jointly hosted a vibrant Christmas celebration on the evening of December 17, 2025, at their Deralakatte campus. The event brought together faculty, students, staff, and esteemed guests in a spirit of unity and festive cheer.

The ceremony was graced by Mr M. A. Gafoor, Chairman of the Coastal Development Board, Government of Karnataka, who served as the Guest of Honour, and Mrs Divya Satish Shetty, President of Kotekar Town Panchayat, who was the Chief Guest. Rev. Fr. Faustine Lucas Lobo, Director of Father Muller Charitable Institutions (FMCI), presided over the program.

Also present on the dais were Rev. Fr. Donald Nilesh Crasta, Administrator of FMHMCH and FMCOPS; Rev. Fr. Nelson Dheeraj Pais, Administrator of FMHPD; Rev Fr Ashwin Crasta, Assistant Administrator of FMHMCH and FMCOPS; Dr E.S.J. Prabhu Kiran, Principal of FMHMC; Dr S. Satish, Principal of FMCOPS; Dr Girish Navada U.K, Medical Superintendent of FMHMCH; and Dr Vilma Meera D’Souza, Vice Principal of FMHMC.

The program commenced with a warm welcome address delivered by Rev. Fr. Nelson Dheeraj Pais, Administrator of FMHPD.

Mr M. A. Gafoor, in his address as the Guest of Honour, lauded the Father Muller institutions at Deralakatte for fostering unity through the Christmas celebration. He emphasised the importance of peaceful coexistence and harmony within society, highlighting such programs as exemplary models of mutual respect and understanding.

Chief Guest Mrs Divya Satish Shetty expressed her delight in participating in the celebration, noting that such harmonious events inspire love and trust among individuals. She commended the recognition and felicitation of those who supported the medical camps and community outreach programs organised by FMHMCH, emphasising the significance of their contributions.

Rev. Fr. Faustine Lucas Lobo, in his presidential address, reflected on the message of Jesus Christ, emphasising compassion, mutual understanding, and service to others. He noted the shared values across religions and emphasised that the collective celebration of Christmas by individuals from diverse backgrounds serves as a guiding principle towards building a better society.

During the event, Mr M. A. Gafoor and Mrs Divya Satish Shetty were felicitated on behalf of FMCI for their contributions to the community. Furthermore, key individuals who supported the medical camps and other community programs organised by FMHMCH were recognised and honoured for their dedication.

In keeping with Christmas tradition, a Christmas cake was cut by the dignitaries, joined by Dr Anusha G. Sanil, Cultural Coordinator, and Dr Ancy George, Cultural Co-coordinator, FMHMC. The cake was then distributed to all attendees.

The vote of thanks was proposed by Rev. Fr Donald Nilesh Crasta, Administrator of FMHMCH and FMCOPS.

The official program was skillfully compered by Dr Nandan Krishna and Mrs Nishmitha, faculty members from FMHMC and FMCOPS, respectively.

Following the formal proceedings, a series of vibrant cultural performances were presented by the faculty, students, and staff of the Father Muller Deralakatte campus. The cultural program was compered by Dr Chrisel D’Sa, MD Scholar, and Ms Farah Mariam, II BHMS student.

The event was marked by enthusiastic participation and outstanding performances from both students and staff, creating a joyous and memorable occasion that truly embodied the spirit of Christmas.