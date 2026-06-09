Deve Gowda lauds PM Modi, says surpassing Nehru’s record reflects evolution of Indian democracy

Bengaluru: Former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda on Tuesday stated that PM Narendra Modi becoming the longest continuously serving democratically elected Prime Minister after surpassing the record of Jawaharlal Nehru reflects both the strength and evolution of Indian democracy, while crediting his leadership for what he described as uncompromising protection of national interest and sustained public support.

In a detailed reflection in an article in ‘The Times of India’, Deve Gowda said PM Modi’s extended tenure surfaces Nehru’s record and demonstrates that Indian democracy has not only survived but has also thrived over time. He noted that Nehru was chosen as the country’s first Prime Minister in 1947 under extraordinary circumstances from among several equally capable leaders, adding that Mahatma Gandhi’s moral authority over the freedom movement played a decisive role in that transition. Nehru, he said, carried the legacy of the independence movement into the first general election in 1952.

Deve Gowda observed that the Congress party at the time functioned as a dominant political force with minimal opposition, noting that around 53 political parties contested the first general elections, but their influence remained limited. He contrasted this with the contemporary political landscape, stating that by the time Narendra Modi assumed office in 2014 and returned for a third term in 2024, India had transformed significantly in terms of size, diversity, and economic complexity.

He said it would not be exactly prudent to suggest that becoming Prime Minister in 1952 was easier than in 2014 or 2024, adding that even by 1996, when he himself became Prime Minister, India’s political environment had already become more competitive, questioning, and mature.

Deve Gowda further said that unlike dynastic or privileged political backgrounds, leaders such as PM Modi and himself did not have access to inherited political capital, patronage, or social advantage that could serve as a springboard into national leadership. He added that his own tenure lasted only about 11 months, and expressed surprise at PM Modi’s continued political endurance with no sense of exhaustion in him or in the people who have elected him, describing it as a distinctive feature of his leadership.

He highlighted statistical comparisons between the past and present, noting that the 1952 elections involved 53 political parties, whereas Narendra Modi contested in a political environment involving 2,593 parties in 2024. He also pointed to the rise in voter numbers from about 17 crore in Nehru’s time to around 83 crore by 2014, and over 146 crore in present-day India.

On governance and representation, Deve Gowda said Nehru’s Cabinet did not fully reflect India’s social and cultural diversity, even in his later terms, and noted that proposals such as those of the Kaka Kelkar Commission on backward class representation were not implemented at the time. In contrast, he said the current Cabinet under PM Modi reflects greater diversity, citing representation from Other Backward Classes, Scheduled Castes, and Scheduled Tribes, along with increased participation of women.

He also referred to legislative developments such as the Women’s Reservation Bill, stating that efforts are underway to expand women’s representation in Parliament and move toward a more inclusive democratic structure.

Deve Gowda further said that India today is a far more noisy and loud democracy compared to Nehru’s era, with expanded awareness of caste, constitutional rights, civic rights, gender issues, and environmental concerns. He observed that citizens are now more educated and engaged, and that democratic accountability is significantly higher than in the early decades after Independence.

He added that Nehru operated in an era with limited press coverage, whereas modern leaders face constant scrutiny through television and social media platforms. He described this as continuous and often intense public examination that did not exist in earlier decades.

Praising PM Modi’s governance, Deve Gowda said the Prime Minister has ensured that India remains a robust democracy and one of the fastest-growing economies. He also credited welfare policies and decision-making during national security challenges, stating that PM Modi has been uncompromising when it comes to the nation’s interests.

He further said PM Modi functions not only as the executive head but also as a chief counsellor of the nation, engaging with citizens across different sections of society. He cited programmes such as ‘Mann Ki Baat’ as examples of outreach that connect leadership directly with the public.

Concluding his remarks, Deve Gowda said PM Modi’s success is rooted in constant public engagement, openness to scrutiny, and sustained democratic endorsement, adding that his leadership reflects endurance, adaptability, and continued electoral legitimacy in a rapidly changing India.