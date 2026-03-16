Deve Gowda writes to Sonia Gandhi expressing concern over Parliament disruptions

New Delhi/Bengaluru: Former Prime Minister and Rajya Sabha Member H.D. Deve Gowda on Monday expressed deep concern over the persistent disruptions in Parliament caused by opposition parties, particularly members of the Congress.

In this regard, he has written a letter to Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi, urging her to advise party members to exercise restraint and uphold parliamentary decorum.

Referring to the ongoing Budget Session of Parliament, the former Prime Minister conveyed serious anxiety over what he described as excessive and disorderly conduct by opposition members, especially Congress MPs.

According to him, members have been repeatedly disrupting proceedings by raising slogans inside and outside the House, displaying placards, shouting specific names, staging protests, and forcing adjournments of the session.

He cautioned that such actions undermine the dignity of Parliament and weaken the foundational principles of India’s parliamentary democracy.

In the letter, Deve Gowda reflected on his 65 years of public life, stating that nearly 90 per cent of his political career had been spent in the opposition. He noted that Sonia Gandhi, too, has spent a significant portion of her political career in opposition and would therefore understand the responsibilities that come with that role.

While opposition parties certainly have the right to express dissent, he emphasised that such expressions must not violate established rules, traditions, or the dignity of Parliament. He remarked that the current behaviour of some opposition members had caused him considerable distress. Even while serving in the opposition, he said, he had always made conscious efforts to uphold parliamentary traditions and maintain the dignity of the institution.

The former Prime Minister said he had expected opposition members, particularly those from the Congress, to correct their conduct and uphold the sanctity of the parliamentary system. However, he observed that certain members continued to engage in provocative behaviour both inside the House and within the Parliament complex, thereby obstructing the functioning of Parliament. This, he explained, compelled him to write to her.

Highlighting the legacy of India’s parliamentary democracy, Deve Gowda recalled that the nation’s democratic traditions were built upon the foundations laid by leaders such as Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, Dr B.R. Ambedkar, and Maulana Abdul Kalam Azad.

Drawing from his long parliamentary experience, he remarked that he had never witnessed the level of disorder and disruption seen in recent times.

He also noted that throughout his own political career, he had never engaged in provocative conduct inside Parliament, nor had he entered the Well of the House to shout slogans.

The senior leaders who shaped India’s democratic system, he said, had instilled in them a culture of healthy parliamentary conduct and respect for institutions.

Deve Gowda further observed that the responsibilities of a Leader of the Opposition are not easy and come with significant challenges. Opposition leaders must constantly bring people’s concerns to the attention of the government. However, even when protests become necessary, there must be a proper method and decorum in how they are conducted. Acts that show disrespect to the Chair or violate parliamentary norms must be avoided.

He stressed that the success of an Opposition leader lies in conducting political engagement without crossing the boundaries set by parliamentary rules and procedures. Members of Parliament, he pointed out, take an oath to abide by the Constitution and the established rules of parliamentary functioning. Therefore, it is the duty of all members to remain committed to those principles.

The former Prime Minister also criticised the practice of staging demonstrations on the steps of Parliament. He remarked that sitting on the steps of Parliament to drink tea and eat biscuits or pakodas is not appropriate conduct. In the past, Opposition parties had always maintained restraint while respecting national interest. Such acts, he said, amount to excessive and inappropriate forms of protest.

Reflecting on his own experience leading governments at both the state and national levels, Deve Gowda stated that Opposition parties in those times never crossed the limits of parliamentary propriety. Members acted with restraint and kept the national interest in mind. Even during protests, they never attempted to block the entrances to Parliament. The current situation, he said, stands in stark contrast and risks causing serious damage to the dignity of the parliamentary institution.

Concluding his letter, Deve Gowda expressed hope that Sonia Gandhi would understand his concerns and intentions. He clarified that his objective was neither to belittle anyone nor to dampen the spirit of political protest. However, given her seniority, experience, and statesmanship, he urged her to speak with her party leaders and members and guide them toward correcting their conduct.

He reiterated that he does not oppose protests by the Opposition and that they have every right to demonstrate their views. However, he cautioned that such protests should not erode or dismantle the proud parliamentary traditions that India has collectively built over the past 75 years of democratic governance.



