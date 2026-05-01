Prez Murmu visits Army Training Command in Shimla, appreciates role in fostering innovation

Shimla: President and Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces Droupadi Murmu visited Headquarters of Army Training Command (ARTRAC) in Shimla on Friday, lauding its role in the operational preparedness of the Indian Army.

She was received by Himachal Pradesh Governor Kavinder Gupta and Lieutenant General Devendra Sharma, GOC-in-C, ARTRAC, on her arrival at the training command headquarters.

The President was briefed by GOC-in-C on the evolution of ARTRAC, its role in providing quality training to Indian Army personnel to enhance operational efficiency, as well as on salient initiatives of ARTRAC, said a statement.

Elaborating on the novel initiatives of ARTRAC, the GOC-in-C highlighted the impetus provided for drone training, steps taken to absorb niche technologies, introduction of the concept of ‘Red Teaming’ and initiatives towards Digitisation and Automation in the Army.

The President acknowledged the fact that ARTRAC has an all-encompassing role of designing concepts of warfare, resource development for the Indian Army and widespread engagements with Friendly Foreign Countries and Sister Services.

It is a critical gear in the path to Military Glory, Atmanirbharta and Viksit Bharat. The ARTRAC, through its 32 premier training establishments, vitalises the domain of professionalism in the Indian Army, which gives it a unique perspective on the art and science of warfighting.

The President also exchanged views with Lieutenant General Devendra Sharma, in the presence of Governor Kavinder Gupta, on training in the Army, in order to make the nation secure and strong.

The President exhorted ARTRAC to continue to work with fervour to enhance the operational preparedness of the Indian Army.

She complimented all ranks of ARTRAC and Defence Civilians for the stellar work being done and urged them to continue working with enhanced zeal and fervour.

The President appreciated the significant role of the Army Training Command in fostering innovation and strengthening institutional training and thereby shaping future-ready leaders.

The visit to ARTRAC marked the culmination of the President’s five-day summer sojourn to her official residence in Mashobra, Shimla.

Earlier on Tuesday, President Murmu attended a banquet hosted by the Himachal Pradesh Governor Kavinder Gupta at Lok Bhavan in Shimla.

The Rashtrapati Niwas at Mashobra opened its doors to the public in April 2023.

At present, the authorities provide a free bus service to tourists to the President’s summer retreat.

The Shimla to Mashobra service was started to celebrate President Murmu’s two years in office on July 25, 2024.