DGP Alok Kumar Inspects Mangaluru Jail, Trials AI for Enhanced Security

Mangaluru: Director General of Police (Prisons) Alok Kumar conducted an official visit to the Mangaluru Central Prison, emphasizing the necessity of periodic inspections across the state’s 54 prisons. Speaking to the media, DGP Kumar identified the Mangaluru jail as a sensitive institution, noting that several raids have been previously executed.

In efforts to maintain order, prisoners found to be disruptive have been, and will continue to be, transferred to other facilities. Simultaneously, inmates demonstrating exemplary conduct are receiving support, with ongoing discussions focused on bolstering such initiatives. A comprehensive review is underway to identify and address the means by which prohibited items are introduced into the prison environment.

A key element of the DGP’s strategy involves the implementation of Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology to augment prison security measures. Currently being trialed, the AI system is designed to enhance surveillance and detection capabilities. DGP Kumar noted the technology’s experimental deployment at Parappana Agrahara and Mysuru jails, with potential for a similar trial at the Mangaluru facility pending evaluation of its effectiveness.

Addressing the long-standing issue of signal jammers in prisons, DGP Kumar acknowledged ongoing challenges despite modifications implemented over the past 15 years. He further disclosed the detection of a mobile phone within the Mangaluru jail premises, underscoring the persistent need for vigilance.

Looking ahead, DGP Kumar announced forthcoming visits by police officers to various prisons. He asserted that effective regulation of the prison system could significantly mitigate law-and-order challenges, potentially controlling up to 60 percent of such issues. He also highlighted the importance of stringent monitoring and control of individuals involved in serious crimes during their incarceration, noting that proper management within the prison system could lead to overall improvements in public safety upon their release.