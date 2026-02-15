Dhanush performs on stage with Rahman during surprise appearance at Chennai show

Mumbai: Tamil star Dhanush, who was recently seen in ‘Tere Ishk Mein’, made a surprise appearance at the Oscar and Grammy-winning music composer A. R. Rahman’s Chennai leg of his Wonderment Tour.

Marking an electrifying presence on stage, the actor also performed with A. R. Rahman to the thumping beats. A. R. Rahman also took to his Instagram, and shared a picture from the show, as he notified his followers of his sabbatical from social media for over a month.

He wrote, “Home sweet home ..my loving clan ..touched EPI .. Ps ..before I take a sabbatical for the next 40days from social media ..this is a nice way to sign off”.

Meanwhile, Dhanush, who predominantly works in Tamil cinema, was recently seen in the Hindi film ‘Tere Ishk Mein’ in the role of an airforce pilot. He made his acting debut with ‘Thulluvadho Ilamai’, directed by his father Kasthuri Raja. He gained wide recognition with ‘Kaadhal Kondein’ and ‘Pudhupettai’, both directed by Selvaraghavan. He has won two National Film Awards for Best Actor for ‘Aadukalam’ and ‘Asuran’.

His performances are often noted for naturalism and physical transformation. In 2011, he achieved international visibility with the song ‘Why This Kolaveri Di’, for which he wrote the lyrics and performed as a singer; the track became one of India’s earliest viral music hits. He made his Bollywood debut with ‘Raanjhanaa’ and his Hollywood debut in ‘The Extraordinary Journey of the Fakir’.

As a producer, he runs Wunderbar Films, backing several Tamil projects. Dhanush directed his first film, ‘Pa Paandi’, and later directed ‘Raayan’. His career spans acting, music, and production across multiple languages, with consistent box-office presence and critical recognition.