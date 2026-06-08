Dharavi redevelopment to match int’l standards prioritising citizens’ welfare: CM Fadnavis

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday directed officials to redevelop Dharavi on the lines of modern housing projects in Singapore and Hong Kong. However, he emphasised that the residents, their livelihoods and the local identity of Dharavi must remain at the centre of this transformation, while ensuring that the project is completed within the stipulated timeline.

The Chief Minister was speaking at a high-level review meeting of the Dharavi Redevelopment Project. “The Dharavi Redevelopment Project is not merely a construction programme to erect buildings, but a holistic initiative for the overall development of Dharavi’s residents,” CM Fadnavis said.

“Therefore, the people living in Dharavi must be at the core of this project. Dharavi’s entire industrial and social ecosystem must be preserved. While commercial development is a component, public welfare must receive the highest priority.”

He made it clear that protecting the employment and livelihoods of local residents is paramount.

Highlighting local heritage, the Chief Minister noted that Kumbharwada, the potters’ colony, is not just a commercial hub for pottery but also a vital part of Dharavi’s cultural and tourism legacy.

Since many tourists visit Kumbharwada, he instructed officials to consult stakeholders and find an amicable solution that preserves its unique identity.

Furthermore, the Chief Minister directed that the proposed ‘Nature Park’ concept within the project be implemented effectively, with meticulous planning for tree transplantation and fresh plantation drives to maintain ecological balance.

Terming it an ambitious project, CM Fadnavis set a target of delivering at least 10,000 houses to residents in the first phase by 2028.

To ensure fast-track single-window clearances for all necessary permissions, he ordered the setting up of a special cell and called for steps to re-engineer administrative processes.

He expressed confidence that with coordinated efforts from all departments, the project would be completed on schedule, giving Mumbai a new global identity.

Officials informed the meeting that the project centres on Dharavi’s residents, workers and businesses.

Special emphasis is being placed on job creation, women’s empowerment, protection of small-scale industries and the creation of modern infrastructure.

A dedicated MSME scheme is being drafted to protect Dharavi’s major traditional sectors, including leather, textiles, recycling, pottery and food processing.

In addition, an advanced ‘Cloud Kitchen’ concept will be developed to boost the local food industry.

Eligible residents will receive new homes equipped with independent kitchens, bedrooms, toilets and natural lighting.

Separate sanitation facilities for women will be a key feature of the new housing complexes, according to the government release.

Work on the redevelopment of railway land, rehabilitation buildings and infrastructure is currently underway in phases.

Processes related to slum relocation, rehabilitation of railway employees and environmental clearances are also progressing.

Officials confirmed that adequate funding is available and that the project is moving ahead as planned.

Under the redevelopment plan, India’s first state-of-the-art Multi-Modal Transport Hub will be built in Dharavi.

The hub will seamlessly connect the Western, Central and Harbour railway lines with various upcoming Metro routes.

Plans are also under consideration to link the high-speed Bullet Train network to Dharavi in the future, the release said.

The hub will feature a ‘City Check-In’ facility for air travellers.

Passengers will be able to check in their baggage at Dharavi itself and travel directly to the airport via an Airport Express line.

The presentation highlighted a vision to provide world-class amenities matching those available in Singapore and Hong Kong.

In addition, a fast jetty will be constructed for water transport to the airport, while a vertiport will be developed keeping future air-taxi services in mind.

As a result, rail, Metro, road, water and air transport facilities will converge at a single location.

The project also includes the beautification of the stretch connecting Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) and Dharavi.

It will feature a central green belt, pedestrian pathways and modern architecture.

Furthermore, the land currently occupied by the bus depot will be developed into modern residential and commercial complexes, giving the entire Dharavi-BKC area an international look.

The construction of rehabilitation buildings in Dharavi is planned to be completed within 42 months, while a 39-month timeline has been fixed for rehabilitation in the Matunga area.

The deadline for completion and handover of the first phase of the project has been set for March 2028, the release added.