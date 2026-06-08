Jolt for Pinarayi Vijayan as ED to get access to Veena–CMRL deal records

Kochi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has received a major boost in the ‘Masappadi’ case, with a special PMLA Court in Kochi ordering the transfer of crucial documents related to the financial transactions between Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s daughter Veena Thaikandi and mineral company CMRL.

The court directed that certified copies of 134 key documents seized by the Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) be handed over to the ED, which is probing alleged financial irregularities linked to payments made by the CMRL to Veena’s company, Exalogic.

The documents include the income tax returns of the companies involved, the agreement signed between CMRL and Veena in 2016, the 2017 agreement between CMRL and Exalogic, and details of services allegedly provided by Exalogic to CMRL.

Records relating to a loan provided by Empower India Capital, a CMRL-linked company, to Veena’s firm, along with repayment details, are also part of the documents to be handed over.

The court rejected the CMRL’s objections to sharing the records with the ED.

The documents will be transferred through the court as part of the annexures to the SFIO charge sheet.

The SFIO has been directed to produce the records before the court within 10 days.

The ED had approached the court seeking access to what it termed crucial evidence gathered by the SFIO during its investigation.

The agency sought transaction details, agreements, and tax-related records before proceeding with further steps, including possible questioning of Veena.

The court had earlier sought the SFIO’s stand on the request, and the agency supported providing the documents to the ED.

The development is expected to strengthen the ED’s investigation, with the agency now set to examine the financial trail and contractual details in greater depth.

The Masappadi case had emerged after allegations that Exalogic received payments from CMRL despite no clear evidence of corresponding services.

The matter triggered a major political controversy in Kerala, with opposition parties demanding a detailed probe into the transactions.

With access to the SFIO records, the ED investigation is now likely to move into a more decisive phase.

The ED Director, who had stayed put in Kochi for four days, left for Delhi on Sunday and during these days, there were hectic consultations with the probe team.