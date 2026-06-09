Dharmendra Pradhan reviews preparations for NEET retest on June 21

New Delhi: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Tuesday visited the National Testing Agency (NRA) headquarters to review preparations for the NEET-UG 2026 retest on June 21 and reiterated the commitment to conduct an error-free exam and declare results on time.

“I would like to request the students and their parents. As we said earlier, we assure you that this time NEET will be conducted without any errors. Once again, I would like to assure you that this time the results of the examination will be declared on time so that students’ learning is not affected and there is not much loss of time,” he said.

“NTA is going to conduct the re-NEET exam on June 21. In this regard, we have reviewed the process several times. Today, I myself came to the NTA headquarters to review how the preparations for the re-NEET are going,” he said.

Highlighting the preparations for maintaining confidentiality of the re-test, he said, “Along with this, strict confidentiality must be maintained, from question paper setting to ensuring that the examination process is properly managed and the papers reach the exam centres safely. Whatever departments are assigned for this purpose, this time we have taken greater precautions.”

Pradhan said, “The Cabinet Secretary, Home Secretary, and other senior leadership of the government are involved, and the Prime Minister himself is taking responsibility and is concerned. The Prime Minister wants to ensure that the children of the country are reassured through this entire administrative system…We will not repeat the mistakes that have happened.”

Shedding light on the ongoing investigation into the paper leak, Pradhan said, “The investigation into this matter is currently underway.

The CBI is looking into it in detail-what irregularities happened and where they occurred in the past few days.”

“I have full trust in the CBI, and we have also requested the CBI. The two accused arrested this time should be given the strictest possible punishment, said the Minister.

“Their criminality should be examined, cases should be filed against them, and they should be given a speedy trial in a fast-track court. They should also be given exemplary punishment,” said Pradhan.