Mangaluru: Youth Congress leader expelled in Rs 2.77 crore extortion case

Mangaluru: The Mangaluru District Youth Congress Committee on Tuesday expelled accused Nizam from the post of District General Secretary and from the primary membership of the party, with immediate effect, citing allegations of involvement in anti-social activities.

It can be recalled that in a sensational extortion case, Mangaluru police on Tuesday arrested Youth Congress office-bearer Nizam and his associate Jitesh for allegedly blackmailing a businessman and extorting Rs 2.77 crore over a period of nearly two years.

The accused Nizam, the General Secretary of the Mangaluru Youth Congress, and his associate Jitesh allegedly targeted a prominent businessman and used private obscene photographs and videos to blackmail him.

In an order issued by District Youth Congress President Ibrahim Nawaz, the party stated that the allegations against Nizam had damaged the organisation’s discipline and reputation.

The committee further stated that it would not tolerate any activities that run counter to its ideology, values, or organisational interests. It added that strict action would continue to be taken against individuals found to be in violation of party discipline.

The police probe revealed that Jitesh first came into contact with the victim in 2024 and allegedly trapped him before threatening to expose the private content to his wife. Initially, he allegedly demanded Rs 35 lakh, after which the businessman paid the amount by cheque out of fear of reputational damage.

As the extortion demands continued, the victim reportedly approached Nizam seeking assistance. However, investigators allege that Nizam instead joined hands with Jitesh and became part of the extortion network.

Police further said the accused devised a fabricated suicide narrative to pressure the victim. Nizam allegedly informed the businessman in May 2024 that Jitesh had died by suicide and that a note naming the victim had been recovered. To make the claim appear credible, the accused allegedly circulated photographs purportedly showing Jitesh’s death and funeral rites, while threatening to implicate the businessman in a criminal case.

Fearing legal trouble and social humiliation, the businessman allegedly continued making payments. Police said the total amount extorted from him reached Rs 2.77 crore between 2024 and 2026.

The case came to light in June 2026 after the businessman allegedly spotted Jitesh alive in Mangaluru. Shocked by the discovery that the person he believed to be dead was still alive, he approached the Urva Police Station and filed a complaint.

Based on the complaint, police arrested both accused and launched further investigation to verify the full extent of the alleged extortion racket and whether others were involved.

Meanwhile, photographs of Nizam with several political leaders from Mangaluru and across Karnataka have surfaced on social media following his arrest, triggering political discussions online.