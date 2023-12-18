Dhyana Jyothi Celebrates Christmas with Differently-Abled

‘Sensitivity’ lifts the ‘Limitation of Senses’

Bengaluru: On December 17, 2023, Dhyana Jyothi Trust organized a Christmas Celebration for the differently-abled and visually impaired in Bengaluru at Holy Ghost Church hall. The event aimed at bringing the joy of Christ the newborn king into the lives of these special people who often face challenges and hardships in their daily lives due to their physical limitations.

The event was attended by more than 100 handicapped and blind personnel, along with their families and friends. The event was also beautified by the presence of many people of goodwill who came to support and encourage the participants. The program was inaugurated by the lighting of the lamp; it was lit by Dr Nimmy Shetty Famous Dental Surgeon, Silvian Noronha Well well-known Businessman and former chairman of FKCA, Ananat Nayak – Manager- South Indian Bank Cox Town, Fr Ivan D’Souza Newly elected Director of Dhyana Jyothi Trust, Fr Bonaventure Rodrigues, Fr Ivan Rodrigues, Fr Stephen Perera, the chief guests for the celebration. Prominent individuals from fields, such as education, social work, and media were present for the event.

The chief guests Dr Nimmy Shetty, a Dental Surgeon by profession and a philanthropist at heart, Mr Anant Nayak, Manager, South Indian Bank, Cox Town, Mr Silvian Noronha, Former Chairman of FKCA, Bengaluru, Fr Rudolph D’Souza, Carmelite Priest from Canada delivered inspiring speeches, highlighting the importance of celebrating the spirit of Christmas with love, compassion, and gratitude. They also appreciated the efforts and talents of the differently-abled and urged them to pursue their dreams and aspirations.

The stage program consisted of a variety of dances and songs, performed by the participants themselves. They showcased their skills and enthusiasm and received applause and cheers from the audience. The most significant part of the celebration was the melodious singing of the carols by a team of blind inmates, who touched the hearts of everyone with their beautiful voices and expressions.

The guests were felicitated with bouquets and mementos, as a token of appreciation and respect. The Christmas cake was cut and shared with everyone; gifts were given to the families of the handicapped and blind people, as a gesture of goodwill and generosity. The entry of Santa Claus brought excitement to the hall, and everyone cherished clicking pictures and interacting with the Old Christmas Father; spot games that were conducted brought out the lucky ones among the groups, who were given attractive prizes. The event ended with a sumptuous meal, in which everyone partook joyously.

The Christmas Celebration was a memorable and meaningful event that brought happiness and hope to the differently-abled and blind people. It also demonstrated the spirit of solidarity and goodwill that is present among the members of the Catholic Church, who have contributed generously to the well-being of these differently-abled and blind individuals. Their assistance has helped make their lives better and has saved them from a lot of hardship. Dhyana Jyothi Trust remains earnestly grateful to the benefactors and well-wishers for their sincere collaboration with Rev. Fr Stephen Perera, the Director of the Trust and Mrs Nelly Prichard, Coordinator of Dhyana Jyothi Trust; if not for the kind hearts of the generous donors, such a celebration would not have seen the light of the day, and another beautiful smile would not have blossomed on the faces of these differently-abled!



