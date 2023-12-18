St Francis Xavier Church Bejai holds Christmas Saurardha Koota

Mangaluru: St Francis Xavier Church Bejai Mangalore in association with the Commission for inter-religious Dialogue, Commission for Justice & Peace and ICYM Bejai unit organised Christmas Saurardha Koota on Saturday, 16th December 2023, in front of the Bejai Market Complex.

Rev Fr J. B. Saldanha, Brahmakumari Vishweshwari, Shameer Jhaan, Rev Fr Robert D’Souza, Rev Fr Suraj Lobo, Rev Fr Leston Lobo, Sr Sevrine Crasta, Mr Ashok Pinto, Ms Avitha Pinto & Mr Godwin Pinto were the guests on the dais.

The program began with a prayer service led by Mr Godwin Pinto, Coordinator for the 21 Commissions. During the prayer service, verses were read from the Holy Quran, Holy Bible and the Bhagavad Gita.

Mr Ashok Pinto, Vice President of Bejai PPP welcomed the guests and the gathering.

Speakers for the day were Brahmakumari Vishweshwari, of Urwa, Shameer Jhaan, Trustee of Shanthi Publication Trust and Rev Fr J. B. Saldanha, Parish Priest of Bejai Church, who gave messages on Christmas – A Celebration of Peace.



Children’s Choir led by the Choir Master Mr Ivan Mascarenhas, sang Kannada Christmas Carols.

Students of Lourdes School performed two dances, one for eradicating drug abuse and another for the birth of Jesus Christ.

ICYM & YCS youth, under the leadership of Rev Fr Leston Lobo S.J., sang Christmas Carols, Ms Avitha Pinto, Secretary of Bejai P.P.P., delivered the vote of thanks.

There was a crowd of around 300 catholic and non-Catholic people.

Cake and juice were distributed to all.