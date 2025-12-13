Dialogue Is the Most Effective Tool for Peace: Justice Abdul Nazeer

Udupi: In a world grappling with conflict and division, dialogue emerges as the most potent instrument for achieving lasting peace. This was the central message delivered by Justice Abdul Nazeer, Governor of Andhra Pradesh, during the inaugural session of the World Peace Conference held Saturday at the Rajangana. The conference, a key event within the World Gita Paryaya celebrations, was hosted under the auspices of the Paryaya Puttige Sri Krishna Math.

Justice Nazeer emphasised that conflicts invariably arise from a breakdown in communication, asserting that enduring peace can only be constructed through dialogue, humanity, and cooperation, not through the application of force. He underscored the significant role India plays on the global stage, particularly in light of its capacity to maintain unity despite vast cultural diversity. He stressed the importance of respecting differing opinions, highlighting the interdependence of human beings and the necessity of mutual cooperation for societal progress.

“Those who make positive contributions to society are true friends of humanity,” Justice Nazeer stated, while also cautioning against actions that harm nature and disrupt the natural order. He affirmed that supreme welfare can only be achieved through mutual upliftment, emphasising that India’s spiritual heritage, democratic values, and commitment to human dignity uniquely position the nation in the global discourse on peace.

Sri Sugunendra Tirtha Swamiji, head of the Paryaya Puttige Math, inaugurated the conference with a call for individuals to shed narrow-mindedness and embrace a broader perspective to establish world peace. He asserted that righteous individuals, irrespective of community or location, deserve protection, while wrongdoers must be held accountable regardless of their affiliations. Only through such principles, he argued, can peace prevail and righteousness be upheld on a global scale.

Swamiji voiced deep concern over the escalating global arms race, where countries are increasingly allocating substantial portions of their annual budgets to weapons procurement. He warned that if this trend persists, future budgets could see as much as ₹99 out of every ₹100 spent on weaponry, posing a grave threat to global safety. He urgently called for curbing the arms race and reducing weapons purchases.

He further cautioned against the mindset that prioritises the protection of “our people” while advocating for the destruction of others, noting that such narrow thinking fuels unrest. The world’s increasing drift towards regional and emotional parochialism, he observed, is leading to instability and a looming threat of war. He emphasised that humility, trust, and harmony are essential to overcome this crisis and establish lasting peace.

The conference featured addresses from Puttige Junior Pontiff Sri Sushrindrendra Tirtha Swamiji, Secretary General of World Religions for Peace (USA), Dr William F. Vendley, Andhra Pradesh Governor Justice Abdul Nazeer, and One World One Family founder Sadguru Madhusudan Sai.

During the event, several books were released, including “Sarva Moola Bhava Parichaya,” “Geetamruta Sara,” and “Udupi Sri Krishna Math Temple: Cultural Heritage.” Dignitaries present included Vice-Chancellor of Kalaburagi Sri Sathya Sai University for Human Excellence, B.N. Narasimha Murthy, authors Suresh Puttige, Kavitha Palimar, Dr Choodamani Nandagopal, Divyashree Manjunath, Dr Aruna K., and Gomathinathan. Rohit Chakratirtha welcomed the attendees and served as the program’s compere.