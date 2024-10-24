DIMEDCON 2024: National Healthcare Conference on Disaster Medicine

Mangalore: ”The Department of Emergency Medicine at Kasturba Medical College, Mangalore, is proud to announce the upcoming DIMEDCON 2024, a national healthcare conference on Disaster Medicine. The event will take place on 26th & 27th October 2024 and aims to bring together leading experts, healthcare professionals, and emergency responders to discuss the latest advancements and best practices in disaster preparedness and response” said Dr. Vivek Gopinathan, Professor, Department of Emergency Medicine, Kasturba Medical College, Mangalore & Organising Chairperson of DIMEDCON 2024 while addressing the press and media persons at the press club, Mangalore.

Dr. Nikhil Paul, Assistant Professor Emergency Medicine & Organizing Secretary of DIMEDCON 2024 highlighted that the national conference will feature a comprehensive program covering keynote speeches by renowned national and international experts in the field of disaster medicine, Interactive workshops focused on practical skills and strategies for managing various types of disasters, scientific presentations highlighting innovative research and emerging trends in disaster medicine and panel discussions on critical topics including disaster preparedness planning, mass casualty management, and post-disaster recovery.

DIMEDCON 2024 offers a valuable opportunity for healthcare professionals, emergency responders, government officials, and students to enhance their knowledge and skills in disaster medicine, network with colleagues from across the country, stay informed about the latest advancements and challenges in the field, and contribute to the advancement of disaster medicine simulation, training and research in India.

“Disaster management has a multidisciplinary approach wherein a wide variety of stakeholders have a role to play and Disaster medicine is an integral part of Disaster management “He further added.

The Inauguration of the programme will be held on 27th October 2024 at 11:00 am at Kasturba Medical College Mangalore. Shri Amit Singh IPS, Deputy Inspector General (DIG), Karnataka State Police Western Range, Mangaluru will be the Chief Guest, Shree Pradeep K K Member, State Technical Advisory Committee, Biological Disaster &Terrorism, Govt of Karnataka, and Prof. Madhumita Chatterji Director, Projects & Training, CEDMM, (TDMMC & ABBSSM) will be the guests of honour. The programme will be presided over by Dr. B. Unnikrishnan, Dean of KMC Mangalore.

For more information and appointment kindly contact: +91 97466 03113

About Kasturba Medical College, Mangalore:

Kasturba Medical College, Mangalore is a renowned medical institution committed to providing quality medical education and healthcare services. The Department of Emergency Medicine is dedicated to excellence in emergency care and disaster preparedness.