Gangolli Police Arrest Gang that Threatened Congress Block President and Friends

Kundapur: Gangolli police successfully arrested suspects in a case where a gang of miscreants threatened the Congress Block President and friends with pistols while they were chatting near home.

A case has been registered against Sachin Alur, Sharath Devadiga Alur (24), Vishwanath Padekone, Roshan Fernandes, Pradeep Padekone, Karthik Poojary, Prakash Mogaveera, Keerthik Poojary, Ganesh Poojary, Vishal, Gautam, Santhosh Nadu, Mahendra, Jagadish Mogaveera, Santhosh Hadavu, Ankit Poojary, Shivraj, Sadhan, and others.

The accused arrested include Sachin Alur (24), Sharath Devadiga (24), Karthik (22), Keerthik (20), Prakash (20), Jagadish (31), Gautam (23), Mahendra Poojary, Santhosh Mogaveera, Roshan Fernandes, and Prasad Acharya (30). Thirteen accused, including two minors, have been arrested, and one air pistol and four bikes have been seized.

Five days ago, Shrikant Poojary, a resident of Padukone, was talking to friends Aravind Poojary, Chandra Padumane, Suresh, Shivakumar Hebbbar, and his son Manu Hebbbar, and Sudesh Shetty near the cross-leading to Sri Mahavishnu Temple in Hadavu village when the accused suddenly attacked them with deadly weapons.

Accused Sachin Poojary, Sharath, and others armed with pistols, iron pipes with spiked wheels, rods, and wooden clubs threatened and attacked Shrikant and his friends. When Shivakumar Hebbbar and his son Manu confronted them, they accused Vishwanath Padekone, Roshan Fernandes, and Praveen Padekone assaulted them with deadly weapons, injuring Shivakumar’s hands and legs and Manu’s head.

Accused Sachin Poojary threatened Sudesh Shetty and Block Congress President Aravind Poojary, pointing a gun at them, saying, ‘You’re here to fight? This gun has no license. I’ll kill you and dispose of the gun. No one can do anything.’ He threatened to shoot and kill them. When Shrikant tried to flee, Sachin aimed the gun at his head and assaulted him.

“Police investigation reveals that the attack on Shrikant was motivated by an old rivalry between him and accused Vishwanath Padukone and others.

Gangolli Inspector Harish R Nayak, Crime PSI Basavaraj Kanashetty, and staff Nagaraj, Keshav, Sandeep, Raghavendra, Rashtrapati, and driver Sudheer were part of the operation.



