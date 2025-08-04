Diocesan Council of Catholic Women (DCCW) Submits Memorandum to President Murmu Regarding Arrest of Religious Nuns

Mangaluru: The Diocesan Council of Catholic Women (DCCW) has formally submitted a memorandum to the President of India, Smt. Droupadi Murmu, expressing deep concern over the recent arrest of two religious sisters and seeking enhanced protection for Christian minorities across the nation. The memorandum was delivered to the Deputy Commissioner’s office at Padil on August 4th.

The DCCW’s appeal stems from an incident on July 26, 2025, at Durg Railway Station in Chhattisgarh, where Sisters Preeti Mary and Vandana Francis, members of the Assisi Sisters of Mary Immaculate (ASMI), were apprehended. The sisters, belonging to a congregation under the Syro-Malabar Church in Alappuzha district, face charges under section 143 of the Bharathiya Nyaya Samhitha (3NS) and section 4 of the Chhattisgarh Religious Freedom Act of 1968, accused of allegedly forcing religious conversions.

The memorandum addressed to President Murmu highlights a concerning trend of increasing persecution against religious minorities in India, particularly Christians. The DCCW asserts that right-wing activities have led to a surge in violence, harassment, and discrimination, posing a significant threat to the freedom of religion guaranteed by the Indian Constitution. The council emphasized that the situation has deteriorated, with reports of Christians, including missionaries and nuns, being subjected to unjust accusations and legal charges.

The DCCW conveyed their profound distress regarding the treatment of the Catholic Sisters, asserting that such actions violate their human dignity, religious freedom, and fundamental civil rights. The council argues that these incidents send a chilling message to the Christian community in India, suggesting that their safety and freedom are under threat.

In light of these concerns, the DCCW has implored President Murmu to take immediate and decisive action. The memorandum outlines the following key requests:

Impartial Inquiry: An immediate order for a high-level and impartial inquiry into the circumstances surrounding the arrest of the two Catholic Nuns, as well as all similar recent incidents involving Christian minorities. Law Enforcement Impartiality: Assurance that law enforcement agencies act with impartiality and in accordance with the Constitution, free from political or ideological pressures. Reaffirmation of Protection: Reaffirmation of the Indian State’s commitment to protecting all religious minorities, including Christians, from hate crimes, mob violence, and institutional harassment.

The DCCW emphasized that their appeal is rooted in moral and constitutional principles, seeking only the assurance of dignity, equality, and protection under the law for every citizen, regardless of their faith.

The memorandum was presented to the Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC), Dr. G Santhosh Kumar, KAS, in the absence of Deputy Commissioner Darshan H V, IAS. Dr. Kumar assured the DCCW representatives that the memorandum would be promptly forwarded to the President. The DCCW delegation included President Gretta Pinto, Secretary Violet Pereira, Public Relations Officer Advocate Sylvia D’Souza, Treasurer Leena Fernandes, Jacintha Mascarenhas EC Member, past Secretary Noreen Pinto, and other dedicated members of the council.

Later, the members of the DCCW participated in the protest staged by the Catholic Sabha near Mini Vidhana Soudha.