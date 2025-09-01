Diocese of Karwar constitutes first Diocesan Service of Communion

Karwar: The Diocese of Karwar’s DSC constitution took place on August 30-31, 2025, at the Karwar Diocesan Pastoral Centre, Shirvad, Karwar. The resource team, comprising Fr. Franklin D’Souza – KRSC Spiritual Director, Bro. Savio Mascarenhas – NSC, Bro. Thomas Chinnappa – KRSC Secretary, Fr. Joachim Monteiro – Karwar DSC Spiritual Director, and Ms. Sunitha Paul, facilitated the event.

On August 30th, the program began at 8:00 am with registration and breakfast. At 9:00 am Fr. Franklin D’Souza led the Praise and Worship. At 9:30 am Most Rev. Dr. Duming Dias, Bishop of the Diocese of Karwar, inaugurated the program. Fr. Franklin D’Souza and Fr. Joachim Monteiro were present.

At 10:15am Ms. Sunitha Paul led a session focused on understanding one’s calling and purpose. At 11:15am Bro. Savio Mascarenhas discussed the importance of service team members’ roles and responsibilities. At 12:15pm Fr Franklin D’Souza celebrated the Holy Eucharist together with Fr Joachim Monteiro.

After the lunch at 2pm Bro. Thomas Chinnappa led the Praise and Worship. At 2:30pm Fr Franklin D’Souza emphasized the value of servant leadership in the Diocese.

At 7pm preparation for confession, followed by confessions and adoration were held. At 8:30pm Intercession for the Diocese was held.

On August 31st the day began with a rosary, praise, and worship session, followed by adoration led by Fr. Franklin D’Souza.

At 8:45 am Bro. Thomas Chinnappa led the Praise and Worship. At 9:15 pm Fr. Franklin D’Souza took a session on humility and togetherness. Then at 10 am the introduction of the candidates took place. The discernment team, comprising Fr. Franklin D’Souza, Bro. Savio Mascarenhas, Bro. Thomas Chinnappa, and Fr. Joachim Monteiro, oversaw the discernment process, including interviews and the introduction of selected team members. Meanwhile participants prayed in front of the Blessed Sacrament for the right discernment.

After discernment these names were published by Fr Franklin D’Souza, KRSC Spiritual Director.

DSC of Diocese of Karwar for the year 2025 to 2028

1. Stephen Almeida – Coordinator

2. Grace Lobo – Secretary

3. Maxim D’Souza

4. Lifard Rodrigues

5. Roshan Siddi

6. Sylvia Carvalho

7. Stany D’Souza

The Diocese of Karwar looks forward to the new team’s leadership and service, committing to a three-year term in the Lord’s service. Fr. Franklin D’Souza, KRSC Spiritual Director, played a pivotal role in guiding the reconstitution process.

The Diocese of Karwar, led by Bishop Duming Dias, covers an area of 10,277 square kilometers and has a significant Catholic population. The diocese has been actively involved in various spiritual and social activities, including formation programs, seminars, and community service initiatives.