Gujarat nears monsoon target with 90 pc rainfall, 48 talukas record over 40 inches

Ahmedabad: Gujarat this year has received 90 per cent of its seasonal rainfall so far. According to official data, the state has recorded an average of 31.5 inches of rainfall this season.

Rainfall distribution shows that June saw the highest showers with 12 inches on average, followed by 10 inches in July and 9.5 inches in August.

At present, 48 talukas have received more than 40 inches of rain, while 10 districts have already crossed the 100 per cent mark of their seasonal quota. South Gujarat leads the state with an impressive 55 inches of rainfall, amounting to 94 per cent of the seasonal average.

Other regions have also reported healthy showers — East-Central Gujarat (28 inches), North Gujarat (27 inches), Saurashtra (25 inches), and Kutch (16 inches). In most regions, rainfall has reached over 85 per cent of the season’s target. At the district level, Valsad tops the charts with 84 inches, followed by Dang (72 inches) and Navsari (66 inches).

Patan reported the lowest average at 16 inches. Among talukas, Kaprada in Valsad registered a remarkable 110 inches, Umaragaon in Surat 96.25 inches, and Khergam in Navsari 90 inches. In total, 48 talukas have received more than 40 inches of rainfall, 140 talukas between 20-40 inches, and 61 talukas between 10-20 inches. Two talukas are still at the lower end, with just 5-10 inches of rain.

Last year, by the end of August, Gujarat had recorded 38.65 inches of rain — 111 per cent of the seasonal average.

In comparison, this year’s rainfall has been slower, particularly in August, which saw 9.5 inches of rain against last year’s 17.4 inches.

Districts that have already crossed the 100 per cent seasonal mark include Sabarkantha and Banaskantha (North Gujarat); Mahisagar, Kheda, Anand (Central-East Gujarat); Porbandar, Botad, Bhavnagar (Saurashtra); and Tapi and Surat (South Gujarat).