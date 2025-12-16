Diocese of Mangalore Convenes ‘Training of Trainers’ on Pastoral Plan 2026 – 2028: Emphasising Synodal Mission

Mangaluru: The Diocese of Mangalore successfully hosted a crucial Ongoing Formation Programme, focused on the Training of Trainers (ToT) for implementing the Pastoral Plan 2026–2028. Held at Shanthi Kiran, Bajjodi, the session convened the Synodal facilitation team—comprising priests, religious, and laity—along with Diocesan Pastoral Commission secretaries, Vicars Forane, and priest representatives from various deaneries.

The programme began with an opening prayer led by Fr. Rohith D’Costa and Team, setting a spiritual foundation for the day.

The Spirit of Service and Planning: In his welcome address, Fr. Naveen Pinto emphasised the foundational principle of a Synodal Church. He quoted St. Paul (1 Cor 12:4–5): “There are different gifts but the same Spirit, different ministries but the same Lord.” Fr Pinto linked this spiritual diversity to effective planning by quoting Pope Francis: “Pastoral planning is not about drawing up documents, but about opening paths for the Spirit.”

Mission and Mandate: Delivering the opening address, Most Rev. Dr Peter Paul Saldanha, Bishop of Mangalore, stressed the urgent necessity of implementing the Final Document of the Synod alongside the CCBI and Regional Pastoral Plans, all while adapting them to specific local needs. He underscored the core Synodal themes of Communion, Participation, and Mission.

Bishop Peter gave a clear mandate to the participants: “You will be the trainers sent forth,” making them the critical agents responsible for disseminating the Synodal vision across the diocese.

Expert Guidance and Practical Experience: The resource person, Most Rev. Dr Gerald Isaac Lobo, Chairman of the CCBI Pastoral Plan Facilitation Committee, provided expert guidance. Bishop Gerald presented a detailed overview of the CCBI and Regional Pastoral Plans, drawing from his personal experience in implementing these strategic initiatives in his own diocese. He shared various examples illustrating the positive impact and tangible changes that structured pastoral planning can achieve.

Bishop Gerald reinforced the strategic approach with key maxims for the diocese: “Think Globally, act Locally” and “Think big, act small.”

Strategic Way Forward: The event concluded with a decisive meeting of commission heads. To ensure focused and coordinated action, it was agreed that each commission will concentrate on a single, high-impact activity per year. These activities must be interlinked across the three ecclesiastical levels—Diocesan, Vardo (Deanery), and Parish.

The programme concluded with a concluding prayer led by Very Rev. Msgr Maxim L Noronha, Vicar General, followed by a vote of thanks proposed by Fr. Joseph Martis.