Diocese of Mangalore Inaugurates Catechism Year 2026-27 with Solemn Ceremony

Mangalore: The Diocese of Mangalore formally inaugurated its Catechism Year 2026-27 with a profound and uplifting ceremony held at the venerable Rosario Cathedral. The event, marking the commencement of a new academic cycle dedicated to religious instruction and spiritual formation, was presided over by the esteemed Bishop of the Diocese of Mangalore, Dr. Peter Paul Saldanha.

The inauguration commenced with a solemn prayer service, led by Bishop Saldanha, setting a reverent tone for the academic year ahead. The prayer service underscored the spiritual significance of catechism, emphasising its role in nurturing faith and guiding individuals in their understanding of Christian doctrine. Bishop Saldanha highlighted the critical importance of catechesis in the contemporary world, urging all participants to embrace their roles with dedication and enthusiasm. He emphasised that catechism serves as the bedrock of faith, providing essential spiritual nourishment and moral guidance to individuals of all ages within the diocese.

The auspicious occasion witnessed the presence of several distinguished clergy members, including Rev. Fr. Valerian D’Souza, Rev. Fr. Valerian Fernandes, Rev. Fr. Pradeep, and Rev. Fr. Ivan D’Souza. Their attendance underscored the collective commitment of the diocesan leadership to the propagation of religious education and the spiritual welfare of the faithful.

A significant gathering of catechism teachers, dedicated catechists, and enthusiastic students from across the entire Diocese of Mangalore participated in the programme. Their presence exemplified the widespread engagement and collective spirit within the diocese towards fostering a deeper understanding of the Catholic faith. The teachers and catechists, who play a pivotal role in imparting religious knowledge and values, were acknowledged for their unwavering dedication and tireless efforts. The students, representing the future of the Church, demonstrated their eagerness to embark on a journey of spiritual discovery and growth.

The inauguration of the Catechism Year 2026-27 serves as a powerful testament to the Diocese of Mangalore’s enduring commitment to religious education and the holistic development of its community. Through systematic instruction and spiritual guidance, the diocese aims to strengthen the faith of its members, enabling them to live lives rooted in Christian principles and contribute positively to society. The year ahead is anticipated to be a period of profound learning, spiritual enrichment, and communal growth for all involved in the catechism program.