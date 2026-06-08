Kumaraswamy attacks Congress on Deve Gowda RS row, targets Surjewala

Bengaluru: Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel H.D. Kumaraswamy on Monday hit out at Congress leaders over their remarks on the reported denial of a Rajya Sabha nomination to former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda, and termed AICC General Secretary and Karnataka in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala a “wasooliwala”.

In a sharp statement, Kumaraswamy further targeted Randeep Singh Surjewala, accusing him of political hypocrisy and urging him to first “remember Congress’s past actions” before commenting on JD(S).

He alleged that Surjewala has turned Karnataka into an ATM through extortion. He should focus on suppressing the internal conflicts and conspiracies within his own party and government instead of speaking about Deve Gowda.

He alleged that in 1997, Congress leaders had conspired to remove H.D. Deve Gowda from the post of Prime Minister, calling it a betrayal that “Karnataka people have questioned for decades.”

He further referred to the 2019 political developments in Karnataka, alleging that Congress had “backstabbed” H.D. Kumaraswamy by toppling the coalition government, despite earlier forming an alliance.

Kumaraswamy also accused the Congress of practicing double standards, saying the party projects secularism externally while engaging in caste-based and opportunistic politics internally. He criticised Congress’s alliances in other states, including Tamil Nadu, alleging post-poll opportunism.

Defending Deve Gowda, Kumaraswamy described him as a “towering national leader” and the only Prime Minister from Karnataka, stating that it was inappropriate to politicise his name for electoral gains.

He further accused Congress leaders of political opportunism and internal factionalism, urging them to focus on their own party’s issues rather than targeting Deve Gowda and JD(S).

The statement comes amid ongoing political exchanges between JD(S) and Congress following discussions around Rajya Sabha nominations and alliance dynamics in Karnataka politics.

On the other hand, Karnataka State Congress President B.K. Hariprasad, on Monday, speaking to the media in Bengaluru, described the BJP’s reported decision to deny a Rajya Sabha ticket to former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda as a betrayal of the people of the state.

“This is not just an insult to Deve Gowda and the JD(S) party, but an insult to the entire state,” he said.

Commenting on the BJP leadership’s decision to deny Deve Gowda a Rajya Sabha nomination, Hariprasad said, “The BJP and NDA alliance, after taking support from the JD(S) for the passage of various laws, has betrayed Deve Gowda that no one would have imagined. This is an insult to the people of Karnataka.”

He further said that the people of the state would respond appropriately in the coming days, adding that such actions would have political consequences.

Randeep Singh Surjewala on Monday criticised the BJP and JD(S) leadership over the reported denial of Rajya Sabha nomination to Deve Gowda, calling the development politically “astonishing and eye-opening”.

It can be noted that the BJP has announced staunch RSS man, Prof. M. Nagaraj, as its candidate for the Rajya Sabha election, highlighting his long academic, administrative, and organisational experience.



