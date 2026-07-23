Diocese of Mangalore Launches ‘Pastoral Plan 3.0’ (2026–2028) at Council of Priests Meeting

Mangaluru: Most Rev. Dr Peter Paul Saldanha, Bishop of Mangalore, officially launched the “Diocesan Pastoral Plan 3.0” (2026–2028)—themed “A Synodal Journey”—today during the Council of Priests meeting held at the Bishop’s House Hall in Kodialbail, Mangaluru.

The newly unveiled Pastoral Plan 3.0 sets a structured three-year roadmap designed to operate at the diocesan, deanery, and parish levels. Aimed at renewing spiritual life, strengthening parish communities, and encouraging lay participation, the plan encompasses the active operational scope of all 22 pastoral commissions, providing integrated direction for educational, social, and charitable missions across the diocese.

Delivering the presidential address, Bishop Peter Paul Saldanha highlighted the core vision of synodality—walking together in faith—and urged the clergy to foster collaborative leadership alongside religious and lay faithful across all administrative tiers. He emphasized that the new plan serves as an adaptive framework to address contemporary social and pastoral challenges with renewed vigor.

The launch event was attended by key administrative leaders and former commission coordinators. Very Rev. Msgr Maxim L. Noronha, Vicar General, and Very Rev. Dr Victor George D’Souza, Chancellor, graced the occasion. The assembly also acknowledged the historical progression of the pastoral initiatives, honoring the foundational contributions of Very Rev. Fr Joseph Martis (Pastoral Commissions Coordinator 1.0) and Rev. Fr Faustine Lucas Lobo (Pastoral Commissions Coordinator 2.0).

Very Rev. Fr Naveen Pinto, the newly appointed Coordinator for Diocesan Pastoral Commissions (3.0), formally presented the core priorities, strategic goals, and execution roadmap for the upcoming three-year period. In his address, Fr Pinto expressed deep gratitude to the secretaries of all 22 commissions for their dedicated collaboration and effort in drafting the individual three-year action plans for their respective commissions. He also acknowledged the pioneering groundwork laid by his predecessors.

The Council of Priests meeting concluded with a unified commitment from all participating clergy to systematically implement the guidelines of Pastoral Plan 3.0 across every parish and deanery in the Diocese of Mangalore over the 2026–2028 term.