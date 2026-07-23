Fast track courts not enough to check exam paper leaks, say protesters at Jantar Mantar

New Delhi: Holding the ruling NDA government accountable for exam irregularities, students and other youths who have been agitating at the national capital’s Jantar Mantar for nearly a month, said on Thursday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s directive to set up fast-track courts for speedy trial and punishment for those found guilty of exam paper leak was not enough.

Moreover, they urged the Prime Minister to instead seek the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, a demand that has been consistently raised by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) which is leading the agitation.

Speaking to IANS, a protester said: “Fast track courts are not enough at all. The Prime Minister is turning a deaf ear to our demands of Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation.”

“We are educated and are therefore protesting peacefully with the hope that the Union government will listen to our demands,” he added.

A youth pointed to the police action against the students and youngsters during the July 20 ‘Sansad Chalo’ march, saying: “The Centre unleashed cane charge (on the protesters), women were harassed and Sonam Wangchuk ji was forcefully taken away.”

“After all this, I think attempts are being made to suppress the movement rather than finding a solution to the issues…so this is not enough,” he told IANS.

Another agitator echoed, saying: “The Prime Minister is not doing what is actually required; he should simply take the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan and accept the government’s accountability.”

A protester questioned the Prime Minister’s silence over the alleged police brutality on agitators during Monday’s march.

“PM Modi is not addressing the violence that took place, including harassment of women and other important issues. (The directive) is just a formality which is not enough. Nothing will happen with a social media post,” he said.

A youth said that if leaders from the ruling NDA come to the protest site at Jantar Mantar and hold talks with the protesters, then people may leave.

“I have been a big supporter of PM Modi but now I think the power is being misused (by the ruling coalition). This directive is not enough,” he told IANS.

A young woman was of the opinion that whether the Centre’s fast track courts directive is enough or not, will depend on the solution that the students receive.

“The Union government has made enough promises…we are sitting here for action, not for words. Until and unless there is action on the ground, we can’t say if we will be satisfied or not,” she said.

The reactions came after PM Modi’s statement that the government has decided to set up fast-track courts to ensure swift and stringent punishment for those involved in paper leaks, and also issued a warning to those trying to harm the future of youth.