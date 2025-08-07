Diocese of Mangalore Mourns the Passing of Centenarian Priest Msgr Aloysius D’Souza

Mangalore: The Diocese of Mangalore bids a heartfelt farewell to one of its most revered priests, Msgr Aloysius D’Souza, who passed away peacefully on the morning of August 7, 2025, at St Zuze Vaz Home, Jeppu, at the blessed age of 100 years and 7 months.

His Funeral Mass and Burial Rites will be held on Friday, 8 August 2025, at 4:00 p.m. at St Vincent Ferrer Church, Valencia, Mangaluru.

Msgr Aloysius D’Souza was a priest for 72 years, having been ordained on 24 August 1953. He recently celebrated his centennial birthday on 29 January 2025, becoming the first priest in the Diocese of Mangalore to reach the age of 100. A grand Thanksgiving Eucharist marked the occasion at St Joseph Seminary, Jeppu, where he continued to serve for over two decades even after his retirement.

A Life Lived in Faith, Simplicity, and Service

Born in Putturon 29 January 1925, to Martin and Piedade D’Souza, Msgr Aloysius’s life was a testimony to simplicity, discipline, prayer, and unwavering commitment to his priestly call. Known for his intellectual depth and pastoral zeal, he held several prominent roles during his priestly journey:

• Assistant Parish Priest at Bejai (1954–1963)

• Missionary Parish Priest in Arva (1963–1964)

• Secretary to the Bishop and Curia (1964–1965)

• Director & Manager of Codialbail Press (1965–1973)

• Parish Priest & Vicar Forane at Pezar and Kinnigoli (1973–1987)

• Vicar General of the Diocese (1987–1995)

• Director of St Antony’s Charitable Institutions, Jeppu (1995–2000)

• Spiritual Director at St Joseph Seminary, Jeppu (2000–2022)

He spent his final years in prayer and quiet reflection at St Zuze Vaz Home for Priests, Jeppu.

A Witness to a Century

Msgr Aloysius served under six bishops of the diocese and left a mark on every role he undertook. His former students, fellow clergy, and laity remember him as a man of wisdom, humility, and radiant joy in priesthood. He was a master of languages, a teacher of Latin and English, a lover of the Church, and a priest deeply rooted in the Eucharist.

On the occasion of his 100th birthday earlier this year, Pope Francis bestowed upon him a special Papal Blessing. In his response during the celebration, Msgr Aloysius said, “A priest is ordained to serve others, not himself. Pray, work, and stick to order—this has been my mantra.”

Legacy of Grace

Msgr Aloysius D’Souza leaves behind not only a century of life but a lifetime of witness to God’s love and faithfulness. As the Diocese of Mangalore mourns his death, we thank the Lord for the abundant blessings poured through his life and priestly ministry. His memory and example will continue to inspire generations of priests and faithful.

Eternal rest grant unto him, O Lord, and let perpetual light shine upon him.

Report by Fr Anil Ivan Fernandes, Director, Canara Communication Centre, Mangalore