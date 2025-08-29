Diocese of Mangalore Mourns the Passing of Rev. Fr. Vincent Francis Monteiro, Aged 71

Mangalore: The Diocese of Mangalore is deeply saddened to announce the passing of Rev. Fr. Vincent Francis Monteiro, a devoted priest of the diocese, who was called to eternal rest on the morning of Friday, 29 August 2025, at about 9.00 a.m.

Born on 24 July 1954 at Angelore to Mr. Raymond Monteiro and Mrs. Christine Monteiro, Fr. Vincent embraced his priestly vocation with dedication and was ordained on 22 April 1981. Over the course of 44 years of priestly service, he distinguished himself as a compassionate pastor, dynamic leader, and mentor of youth.

Fr Vincent began his priestly ministry as Assistant Parish Priest at Kirem (1981–1983), later serving as Assistant Director at St Antony’s Charity Home (1983–1984). His zeal for youth ministry led him to serve as Director of ICYM/YCS/YSM, Mangalore (1984–1987) and later as Regional Director (1987–1989). He rose to national prominence as the National Director of YCS/YSM India (1989–1995).

He also served as Parish Priest of Pangla (1995–2002), Director of the Pastoral Institute (2002–2004), and as Asian Chaplain of YCS (2004). He pursued higher studies in the Philippines (2004–2006) before returning to serve as Director of the Pastoral Institute, Mangalore (2006–2014). His pastoral ministry continued as Parish Priest of Kinnigoly (2014–2018) and Bendur (2018–2024). In 2024, due to ill health, he resided at St Zuze Vaz Home, Jeppu, where he peacefully breathed his last.

Fr Vincent will be remembered as a priest of deep compassion, a friend of the youth, and a visionary who gave himself tirelessly to the mission of the Church. His legacy of service and pastoral care will continue to inspire generations.

His Funeral Mass and Burial Rites will take place on Sunday, 31 August 2025 at 4.00 p.m. in St Vincent Ferrer Church, Valencia.

“Eternal rest grant unto him, O Lord, and let perpetual light shine upon him. May he rest in peace.”