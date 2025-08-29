Fishing Boat Capsizes Near Thottam, Malpe; All Four Fishermen Rescued in Swift Operation

Malpe: A fishing vessel capsized in the vicinity of Thottam earlier this morning following an encounter with unexpectedly turbulent waves. The incident occurred as the boat, owned by Jeevan, a resident of Malpe, was navigating the coastal waters with a crew of four fishermen. The vessel was reportedly struck by a significant wave, leading to its overturning.

Prompt action by local residents proved crucial in ensuring the safety of the fishermen. Upon witnessing the incident, they immediately contacted expert diver Eshwar Malpe and his specialized rescue team. Eshwar Malpe and his team, accompanied by fishermen Praveen and Uday, responded swiftly to the emergency call, arriving at the scene shortly after the boat capsized.

The rescue team, equipped with life jackets, entered the rough sea and successfully reached the stranded fishermen. They provided the fishermen with life jackets and safely brought them back to shore. All four fishermen were accounted for and reported to be unharmed, averting a potential tragedy.

The incident serves as a stark reminder of the unpredictable nature of the sea, particularly during periods of inclement weather. Heavy rainfall over the past several days has contributed to increasingly rough sea conditions along the Malpe coastline.

In the wake of this incident, the Eshwar Malpe rescue team has issued a strong advisory to all fishermen operating in the region. They are urging all seafarers to adhere strictly to safety protocols, including the mandatory wearing of life jackets at all times while at sea. This measure is deemed essential for mitigating risks and ensuring the safety of fishermen in the event of unforeseen circumstances. Further, fishermen are advised to stay informed about weather forecasts and sea conditions before embarking on fishing expeditions.