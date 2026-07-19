Diocese of Mangalore Organises Study Session for Parish Lay Faithful Leaders; KETB Chairperson Shalet Pinto Felicitated

MANGALURU: The Diocesan Lay Faithful Commission of the Diocese of Mangalore organised a comprehensive study session on the “Mission of the Parish Lay Faithful Commission” today, July 19, 2026, at the Sambhram Hall, St Anthony Charitable Institutions, Jeppu, Mangalore. The event, which brought together parish lay leaders from across the diocese, focused on the diocesan pastoral plan, the ethical integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in ministry, and crucial civic awareness regarding the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) (SIR).

During the session, Mrs. Shalet Pinto, the newly appointed Chairperson of the Karnataka EcoTourismBoard and an active laity leader from Kinnigoli parish, was formally felicitated by the Bishop of Mangalore, Most Rev. Dr Peter Paul Saldanha. Acknowledging the honour, Mrs. Pinto expressed gratitude for the foundational support she received from the commission throughout her career and pledged her continued support and guidance to the community from her new office.

Earlier in the day, Rev. Fr. J. B. Crasta, the Diocesan Secretary for the Commission for Lay Faithful, welcomed the gathering. Highlighting the objectives of the gathering, Very Rev. Fr. Naveen Pinto, Diocesan Judicial Vicar and Diocesan Coordinator of Pastoral Commissions, delivered the introductory talk, providing an overview of the Diocesan Pastoral Plan and stressing the vital need for collaborative building within parish communities.

The first technical session was conducted by Rev. Fr. Anil Fernandes, Director of Canara Communication Centre, who spoke on applying Pope Leo XIV’s teachings to the parish lay mission, specifically focusing on “AI with a Human Heart.” Fr. Fernandes provided practical insights and tips on safeguarding human values in a tech-driven world, urging lay leaders to maintain responsible awareness when utilizing AI and digital communication tools in their pastoral roles.

The second session was led by Rev. Fr. J.B. Crasta, who detailed the specific roles, duties, and responsibilities of the laity in executing the pastoral plan effectively.

Addressing vital socio-civic matters, Mr. Melwin Rodrigues, Consultant for the Census of India, led an interactive Question and Answer session to clarify doubts regarding the ongoing SIR processes, equipping leaders to guide their respective parishes accurately.

The study session concluded with a solemn Eucharistic celebration led by Bishop Peter Paul Saldanha. The Bishop urged the parish lay leaders to work selflessly for the community while staying informed about modern societal trends and administrative requirements like the SIR. He emphasized the need for responsible leadership to ensure that no individual or family in the community is left behind or excluded.

The students of St. Anthony Ashram led the introductory prayers and managed the event logistics. Rev. Fr. J. B. Crasta proposed the vote of thanks, expressing gratitude to all the resource persons, organizers, and participants.



