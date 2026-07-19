Udupi Police Arrest Three in NDPS Case; Narcotic Substances Worth Rs 3.31 Lakh Seized

Udupi police have arrested three persons in connection with the alleged sale of banned narcotic substances, including MDMA powder, Hydro Ganja, MDMA tablets, and ganja, in a major anti-drug operation carried out in the district. The police also seized a car and other related property, taking the total value of the recovered items to an estimated Rs 3.31 lakh.

The operation was conducted under the guidance of Udupi Sub-Divisional Police Officer (DySP) Belliyappa K.U. and led by Malpe Police Inspector Ramachandra Nayak, with assistance from Udupi Traffic Police Sub-Inspector Mahesh T.M. Acting on credible information, a special police team intercepted the accused at a public place in Budnar, Shivalli village, within Udupi taluk.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Vijay Poojary (36), a resident of Pithrody, Udyavar; P.A. Mohammed Sammas (24), a resident of Kukkandoor; and Akash Shetty (20), a resident of Kuntibailu, Miyar.

During the operation, police recovered 4 grams of MDMA powder, 2.5 grams of Hydro Ganja, 3.65 grams of MDMA tablets, and 3 grams of ganja. Officials also seized a car allegedly used for transporting the contraband, along with other associated items. The total value of the seized property has been estimated at Rs 3,31,500.

Preliminary investigation suggests that the accused were allegedly supplying narcotic substances to customers in Kapu, Udupi, Manipal, and Karkala. Based on the seizure and the findings so far, a case has been registered at Udupi Town Police Station under Crime No. 95/2026 for offences punishable under Sections 8(c), 20(c), and 22(a) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985.

Further investigation is underway to determine the wider network behind the alleged trafficking and to identify other individuals who may have been involved in the supply chain.

The special operation was carried out with the participation of Praveen Kumar of the Cyber Crime Police Station; Praveen Shettigar of Hiriyadka Police Station; Indresh, Hanumanth Aski, Manu Kumar, Rashmi Hegde, and Ravi Kumar of the Malpe Circle Office; and Srinivas, Santosh, and Dinesh of the Udupi Traffic Police Station.

The police action is being seen as a significant step in the ongoing drive against narcotics-related crime in the coastal district, where enforcement agencies have been intensifying surveillance and crackdowns on illegal drug supply networks.