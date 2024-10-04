‘Disgraceful’: K’taka BJP on Siddaramaiah defending himself during Dussehra festivities inauguration

Bengaluru: Karnataka BJP on Friday lashed out at Chief Minister Siddaramaiah for using the platform of the Dussehra festivity inauguration to defend himself in the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) case.

Speaking to media persons, the Opposition Leader in the Legislative Council and BJP’s Dalit face Chalavadi Narayanaswamy, said: “It was a disgraceful act. Such platforms should not be used to fulfil personal political interests.”

“The festivities began on Thursday. The occasion should have been used to recall the grandeur of Mysuru, the contributions of the Mysuru kings, the state’s history and to pay tribute to the goddess Chamundi,” he said.

“CM manipulated those around him to obtain certificates of praise, which is an insult to the people of the state,” Narayanaswamy said.

He mocked Congress leaders Home Minister G. Parameshwara, Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda, PWD Minister Satish Jarkiholi and Law Minister H. K. Patil for holding a press conference to “target” Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly R. Ashoka in connection with the Lottegollahalli land case.

“You had dug a mountain to catch a mouse. Why are you asking for resignations based on old, dead stories? You are trying to link the MUDA case with something that’s long finished,” he said, referring to the Lottegollahalli land case in which the state High Court and special MP/ MLA court have ruled in favour of BJP leader Ashoka.

He further asked, “As a senior leader, were you not aware of this?” Two courts have already ordered investigations into the MUDA case, and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) is involved. “Whether you return the sites or not, it doesn’t make a difference. MUDA should not have reclaimed the sites, especially while the case is in court,” he added.

Commenting on the allegations against Union Minister H. D. Kumaraswamy, Narayanaswamy said the Congress has started a campaign to “tarnish” the reputation of some individuals.

The Congress is preparing a team to “target” the BJP-JD-S alliance, which is part of the NDA coalition. “Leaders of both parties need to be careful,” he advised.

Slamming Congress Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao for his beef remark, Narayanaswamy said, “Veer Savarkar is a revered figure in the country. What authority do you have to speak about such a great personality?

Challenging Gundu Rao, he asked, “Where in history did you read that Savarkar ate meat or beef? Everyone knows who you are and what your history is. The entire Shivajinagar knows what and where you eat.”

Hitting out at Deputy Chief Minister D. K. Shivakumar on reports that Dalits were denied entry into temples in his constituency, Narayanaswamy said: “The Congress leader should make an effort so that the oppressed classes can enter temples.”



