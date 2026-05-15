MAHE’s 33rd Convocation in Mangaluru Heralds New Beginnings for Students; Unveils India’s Future Pathfinders

Mangaluru: Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE), an Institution of Eminence Deemed to be University, successfully hosted its 33rd Convocation in Mangaluru today, setting its graduating students on the path towards building rewarding careers.

The convocation ceremony was held at the Dr TMA Pai International Convention Centre, M G Road, Mangaluru. The ceremony brought together an eclectic gathering that included graduates, faculty members, university leadership, parents, dignitaries, and guests in celebration of academic excellence, perseverance, and new beginnings.

This year, a total of 1258 students graduated in undergraduate, postgraduate, and doctoral programmes. Of these, 576 students attended the convocation ceremonies in person. The prestigious Dr. TMA Pai Gold Medal was conferred on three outstanding students from various constituent institutions of MAHE – Mr. Navallpreet Singh Bhamra, MCODS Manipal (BDS), Ms. Adeeba Ali, MCODS, Mangalore (BDS), and Ms. Chaitra Shenoy U, Kasturba Medical College, Mangalore (MBBS batch of 2021-22).

Dr H S Ballal, Pro Chancellor, MAHE, conferred the degrees. Addressing the audience, Dr Ballal said, “As we celebrate the achievements of our graduating students, we also reflect on the remarkable journey of MAHE, from its visionary beginnings under the leadership of Dr TMA Pai to becoming a globally engaged Institution of Eminence with a presence across India and beyond. Over the decades, MAHE has remained committed to academic excellence, research, innovation, sustainability, and industry-aligned learning. Today, with strong global collaborations, advancements in areas such as artificial intelligence in healthcare, and an expanding digital education ecosystem reaching learners across countries, MAHE continues to nurture future-ready professionals equipped to lead with competence, integrity, and compassion.

At MAHE, we believe education must evolve continuously to meet the aspirations of a changing world while remaining rooted in strong values and social responsibility. Our sustained investments in multidisciplinary learning, research excellence, global partnerships, and sustainable infrastructure reflect this commitment. As our graduates step into the next phase of their journeys, I encourage them to embrace lifelong learning, lead with empathy and purpose, and contribute meaningfully towards building a more inclusive, innovative, and progressive society.”

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Sharath K. Rao, Vice Chancellor, MAHE, reminded the students of the guiding beliefs of the institution, saying, “MAHE continues to strengthen its position as a globally engaged university driven by academic rigour, research excellence, innovation, and interdisciplinary learning. Our graduates are equipped with the knowledge, skills, and mindset required to navigate the evolving demands of the professional world and emerge as future-ready leaders.”

Providing an overview of MAHE, Dr Rao said, “Sustainability is a core priority for MAHE, reflected in our transition towards renewable energy and continued investments in sustainable infrastructure. At the same time, we are strengthening our research ecosystem, with a focus on areas such as artificial intelligence in healthcare, ensuring our work remains relevant and impactful to society.”

“MAHE continues to strengthen its research and innovation ecosystem, supported by sustained external funding and a strong publication base. We are particularly focused on emerging areas such as artificial intelligence in healthcare, where our efforts are aligned to address real-world challenges and contribute meaningfully to societal needs,” he added.

The event was graced by Prof. (Dr.) Sudeep Gupta, Director, Tata Memorial Centre, Mumbai, as the Chief Guest, and Dr M. Shantharam Shetty, Pro Chancellor, NITTE (Deemed to be University), Mangalore, as the Guest of Honour.

Delivering the Convocation address, Prof. (Dr) Gupta highlighted India’s rapid transformation into “Vikasit Bharat”. With life expectancy more than doubling since independence to 72 years today, he projected a future where India’s GDP and per capita income will quadruple by 2047. “What institutions like MAHE and Tata Memorial do today will determine what India will be in 2050,” he noted, urging graduates to drive a new “Wealth of Nations” built not on gold, but on the mastery of quantum computing, artificial intelligence, and innovative healthcare delivery.

Beyond economic growth, his address focused on the unique, irreplaceable virtues of human healers in an era increasingly dominated by technology. Prof Gupta called on graduates to embrace “epistemic humility”—the moral commitment to truth and the courage to admit “I know not” when facing the inherent uncertainties of medicine. Contrasting human empathy with AI algorithms that may provide “imaginary” explanations. He reminded the Class of 2026 that their true power lies in the ability to connect with patients’ fears and their hopes.

Guest of Honour Dr M. Shantharam Shetty, Pro Chancellor, NITTE (Deemed to be University), also spoke on the occasion. Addressing the students, he said, “The success story you have scripted so far will be your guiding light henceforth. I urge you to be responsible citizens of our nation and carry forward the rich legacy of MAHE that you have inherited. I must also thank MAHE for its tireless efforts to churn out rich talents year after year so that not only as an individual, but also our society as a whole benefits from the cutting-edge knowledge.”

Dr Narayana Sabhahit, Pro Vice Chancellor – Technology & Science, Dr P. Giridhar Kini, Registrar, and Dr Vinod V Thomas, Registrar Evaluation, graced the event with their esteemed presence.

Welcoming the gathering, Dr Dilip G Naik, Pro Vice Chancellor, MAHE Mangalore Campus, said: “Today is not only about recognising academic achievements, but also about celebrating the friendships, shared experiences, and enduring connections formed along the way. As our graduates move ahead, they carry the strength of a global MAHE network and a lifelong bond with their alma mater.”

Dr B Unnikrishnan, Dean of Kasturba Medical College (KMC), Mangalore, introduced the Chief Guest, and Dr Anil Bhat, Dean of KMC Manipal, introduced the guest of honour. Dr Ashita Uppoor, Dean, MCODS, Mangalore, proposed the vote of thanks.

About Manipal Academy of Higher Education

Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) is an Institution of Eminence Deemed to be University. MAHE offers over 400 specialisations across the Health Sciences (HS), Management, Law, Humanities & Social Sciences (MLHS), and Technology & Science (T&S) streams through its constituent units at campuses in Manipal, Mangalore, Bengaluru, Jamshedpur, and Dubai. With a remarkable track record in academics, state-of-the-art infrastructure, and significant contributions to research, MAHE has earned recognition and acclaim both nationally and internationally. In 2020, the Ministry of Education, Government of India, awarded MAHE the prestigious Institution of Eminence status. Currently ranked 3rd in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) 2025 rankings, MAHE is the preferred choice for students seeking a transformative learning experience and enriching campus life, as well as for national and multinational corporations seeking top talent.