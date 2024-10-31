Dist Admin Announces DK Rajyotsava Awards to 56 Individuals and 20 Institutions

Mangaluru: In a commendable recognition of exemplary contributions to society, the District Administration has unveiled the list of awardees for the prestigious District Kannada Rajyotsava Awards, commemorating the spirit of Kannada culture and heritage. A total of 56 distinguished individuals, including notable figures such as William D’Souza, proprietor of Globe Travels, and Dr. Anand Venugopal from KMC Hospital, along with 20 esteemed institutions, will be honored during a formal ceremony scheduled for November 1.

William D’Souza has been recognized for his significant contributions to the tourism sector, enhancing the visibility and accessibility of Mangaluru as a desirable travel destination. His dedication to promoting local culture through his business initiatives has substantially benefited the community.

Dr. Anand Venugopal, esteemed for his medical expertise at KMC Hospital for 25 years, has received accolades for his tireless efforts in advancing healthcare services in the region. His commitment to patient care and community health initiatives has had a profound impact on many lives.

The awards serve not only to acknowledge individual achievements but also to celebrate the collective efforts of various institutions that play a vital role in the promotion of Kannada literature, art, and culture. The list of institutions being honored highlights their unwavering dedication to fostering community values and supporting local talent.

The District Kannada Rajyotsava Awards are a testament to the vibrant cultural legacy of the region, aiming to inspire future generations to contribute positively to society. The award ceremony promises to be a momentous occasion that celebrates unity and pride in Kannada heritage, encouraging individuals and institutions to strive for excellence in their respective fields.

This year’s celebration of the DK Rajyotsava Awards is anticipated to be a grand affair, reflecting the richness of Kannadiga identity and the unity of its people in the pursuit of progress and cultural preservation.