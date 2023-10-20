Parents Donate 13-Year-old Ashish D’souza’s Body to Fr Muller Medical College Hospital

Mangaluru: The Parents and family members of 13-year-old Ashish Sohan D’Souza donated his body to Father Muller Medical College Hospital, Mangaluru where he was treated for Dengue, but a few days later, according to Dr Uday Kumar K, the Medical Superintendent, Ashish D’Souza collapsed around 5.30 am due to cardiac arrest, coincidentally on the day he was scheduled for discharge. He had earlier tested positive for dengue. However, District surveillance officer Dr Naveenchandra Kulal said, “We have got the case sheet and have studied it. We cannot conclude that the death was only due to dengue.”

ASHISH SOHAN D’SOUZA

Ashish was the son of Alphonsus Albert D’Souza (owner of CompuNet Systems) & Sonia Fernandes residing in Attavar, Mangaluru. Minister for Health and Family Welfare Dinesh Gundu Rao visited the house of the victim and offered condolences to his parents, and he also appreciated their noble decision to donate the body and eyes. He also felicitated Ashish’s parents. Rao speaking at D’souza’s residence said, ” The parents have become a model for the entire state through their kind gesture”.

In reply, the parents told the minister that they used to motivate their children on organ donation. They also said that they had even instructed their children to donate their organs after their (parents) death. This is a very emotional and tragic story, where a 13-year-old lad loses his precious life due to Dengue and other symptoms. However, the boy’s precious eyes will give new life to other persons, and also make their families happy.

Mangalorean.com wants to bring awareness of Organ donation, and want people to know how precious “Organ Donation” is when someone is in desperate need of it. ‘Heaven’ does not need organs but millions of people will have a fresh lease of life with the organs donated by `Brain Dead Patients making ‘Heaven on Earth ‘ for them- and being a ‘Cadaver Donor’ is highly appreciated. Apart from Brain Dead persons, those who die a natural death have their eyes transplanted. But being an organ donor is a generous and worthwhile decision that can be a lifesaver.

There are two types of organ donation – Live Donation and deceased or Cadaver Donation. Live Donation is from a healthy and living person. This can only be done in the case of a liver or a kidney (because the liver can grow back to its normal size, and a donor can survive on one kidney). So if a relative of yours needs a liver or a kidney, anyone in the immediate family can donate to them. When we talk about pledging your organs or about organ donation, we are talking about Deceased organ donation or cadaver organ donation. This is an organ donation from a person who has been declared brain dead by a team of authorized doctors at a hospital. A person is said to be brain dead when there is an irreversible loss of consciousness, absence of brain stem reflexes and no spontaneous respiration.

IF ANYONE WANTS TO DONATE ORGANS CALL FATHER MULLER HOSPITAL AT 0824 223 8000 FOR MORE DETAILS