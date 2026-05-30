DK Shivakumar’s CM announcement: Cong leaders call it ‘smooth transition of power in Karnataka’

Bangalore: After DK Shivakumar was announced as leader of the Congress Legislature Party (CLP), paving way for him to become the next Chief Minister of Karnataka, party leaders on Saturday called the moment “emotional”. They said that what they experienced during the meeting would stay with them for a lifetime.

According to Congress General Secretary (Organisation) and Lok Sabha MP K.C. Venugopal , Siddaramaiah proposed Shivakumar’s name during the meeting, while senior Congress leader G. Parameshwara backed the proposal.

Addressing the media, Venugopal said: ”I’m very glad to say that everybody thought that this transition going to be a trouble for Congress Party. Everybody anticipated that. Some of you people (the media) also thought that a big shake up is going to happen in the Congress Party.”

“Siddaramaiah proved that his decision is same as that of the Congress and its High Command. This is Congress family’s attitude,” he added.

Calling it a “smooth transition of power in Karnataka”, Venugopal said: “It is a proud moment for the Congress.”

All India Congress Committee General Secretary In-charge for Karnataka, Randeep Singh Surjewala, also said that the entire Congress family is one.

“The development and progress of Karnataka are our common goals,” he told reporters.

Congress leader Tanveer Sait said: “The atmosphere was good. Congress is like a family. What happened was unexpected. Siddaramaiah himself mentioned DK Shivakumar’s name and made the proposal.”

Congress leader Dinesh Gundu Rao termed DK Shivakumar’s election as Legislature Party leader “emotional”.

He said: “Today I think the way Siddaramaiah and D. K. Shivakumar and our general secretaries Venugopal and Surjewala handled it was really wonderful, emotional and it was like something that we will never forget in our lives.”

Congress leader Priyank Kharge described the atmosphere during the meeting as “conducive”.

“It was cordial. Siddaramaiah announced D. K. Shivakumar as the CLP leader,” he told IANS.

Kharge denied that the decision was a challenge, saying “everybody will abide by the decision of the Congress High Command.”

He also said that there is a “depth of leadership” in the Congress.

Congress MLA N. A. Haris said that Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar will both work together to face the 2028 Assembly polls and 2029 general polls.

“We are all aspirants of the new Cabinet, hope the party gives me an opportunity,” he added.



