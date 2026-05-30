DMK extends deadline for poll debacle review report to June 10

Chennai: The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) has extended the deadline for its poll debacle review committee to submit its report, giving the panel five additional days to complete its assessment of the party’s disappointing performance in the recent Assembly elections.

In a statement issued by the DMK headquarters, the party said that the review committee had sought additional time to gather feedback from party workers, candidates and functionaries across the state before finalising its findings.

Accepting the request, the party leadership extended the deadline for submission of the report from June 5 to June 10.

The review committee was constituted by DMK President M.K. Stalin soon after the party’s unexpected electoral setback.

The 38-member panel was tasked with conducting a comprehensive examination of the factors that contributed to the party’s defeat and recommending measures to strengthen the organisation ahead of future political battles.

Party sources said the committee has been travelling extensively across Tamil Nadu, holding consultations with district-level leaders, constituency functionaries, grassroots workers and candidates who contested the elections.

The exercise is aimed at obtaining first-hand assessments of local issues, campaign shortcomings, organisational weaknesses and voter perceptions that may have influenced the electoral outcome.

As part of its outreach initiative, the DMK has also launched a dedicated online portal to collect suggestions and opinions from party cadres as well as members of the public regarding the reasons behind the poll setback.

The portal has generated a significant response, reflecting widespread interest within the party ranks in the introspection process.

According to party officials, nearly five lakh responses have already been received through the platform. These submissions include feedback on campaign strategy, candidate selection, constituency-level issues, alliance management and organisational functioning.

The committee is expected to analyse these inputs along with the feedback collected during its field visits before preparing its final report.

The leadership views the review exercise as a crucial step in rebuilding the party and addressing concerns raised by workers and supporters following the electoral defeat.

The report is expected to provide a road map for organisational reforms and political strategy as the DMK prepares for upcoming elections and seeks to regain political momentum in the state. The committee is now expected to submit its findings to the party leadership by June 10.