May Goa continue to prosper, play important role in building a Viksit Bharat: PM Modi on Statehood Day

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday extended greetings to the people of Goa on the occasion of Goa Statehood Day, highlighting the state’s cultural richness, natural beauty, and contribution to India’s growth.

In a post on X, Prime Minister Modi said, “Greetings to the people of Goa on the special occasion of Goa Statehood Day. Goa’s vibrant culture, rich heritage, natural beauty and warm-hearted people are widely known. This day is also an opportunity to remember with gratitude all those who worked tirelessly for its progress and identity. May Goa continue to prosper and play an important role in building a Viksit Bharat. Praying for the good health and prosperity of every Goan.”

Leaders across the political spectrum, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, also conveyed their wishes on the occasion.

HM Amit Shah also extended his greetings, writing on X, “Warm greetings to the sisters and brothers of Goa on Statehood Day! A grand mix of cultures and heritage, Goa presents to the world a facet of warm Indian hospitality, bringing both growth and pride to the nation.”

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, in his message on X, noted the day’s historical significance.

He wrote, “On 30 May 1987, Goa was declared the 25th state of the country India, thus attaining the status of a state. This day holds great significance in our cultural identity and history. Goa Statehood Day is celebrated with great joy by every Goan. Today, with a hopeful mind, let us pledge to work together for the progress and development of our beautiful Goa. I pray for the continued prosperity of the state.”

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also conveyed his wishes, stating on X, “Heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to all the residents of Goa on the Foundation Day of the Goa state, enriched with cultural heritage and natural beauty. It is our wish that this state, renowned for tourism, achieves new heights of development and prosperity under the illustrious guidance of the Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji and the leadership of the Hon’ble Chief Minister @DrPramodPSawant ji.”

The leaders collectively underscored Goa’s cultural significance, tourism appeal, and its continued role in India’s development journey.