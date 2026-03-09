DMK‘s 12th state conference in Tiruchi today; CM Stalin to make key announcements

Tiruchi: The ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) will hold its 12th State Conference on Monday at Siruganur in Tiruchi district. This conference is to be a major political gathering coming at a crucial time ahead of the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

The conference is expected to mobilise party cadres and strengthen the DMK’s campaign momentum across the State. The event, themed “Stalin Thodaratum, Tamil Nadu Vetri Perattum” (Let Stalin Continue, Let Tamil Nadu Triumph), will bring together a large number of party executives, functionaries and supporters from across Tamil Nadu.

The conference is scheduled to begin at 3 p.m., with cultural programmes planned ahead of the main political proceedings.

DMK President and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin will preside over the conference and is expected to arrive at the venue at around 5.30 p.m. Upon arrival, he will hoist the party flag on a towering flagpole before proceeding to the stage and addressing party cadres.

His speech is expected to highlight the achievements of the DMK government and outline the party’s political strategy ahead of the Assembly elections.

Party sources indicate that Stalin may also make key announcements during the conference. Deputy Chief Minister and DMK Youth Wing Secretary Udhayanidhi Stalin will attend the conference as the chief guest.

DMK General Secretary Durai Murugan and party treasurer T.R. Baalu are also scheduled to deliver special addresses. Senior DMK leader K.N. Nehru will deliver the welcome address, while several members of the party’s executive committee and district leaders will participate in the event.

Large-scale arrangements have been made to accommodate the expected crowd. The conference venue has been set up across nearly two million square feet, with seating facilities arranged for about three lakh participants.

In addition, space has been allocated for nearly seven lakh people to stand and watch the proceedings. Organisers have also ensured facilities such as drinking water, parking areas and other logistical support for attendees.

The programme will also feature cultural performances, including musical concerts by noted film composer Deva and singer Abdul Khuddus, before the main political session begins.

Meanwhile, the Tiruchi district administration has imposed a ban on drone operations across the district today in view of the Chief Minister’s visit and the large public gathering.

District Collector V. Saravanan warned that strict legal action would be taken against anyone operating drones or other unmanned aerial vehicles in violation of the restriction.

The conference is expected to serve as an important platform for the DMK to energise its cadre base and set the tone for the forthcoming Assembly election campaign in Tamil Nadu.