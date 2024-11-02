Domestic Worker Dupes Employer in Perampalli: Couple Loses ₹7.50 Lakh and Valuables

Manipal: In a shocking incident that underscores the vulnerabilities faced by individuals in their own homes, a couple in Manipal has fallen victim to a clever scam orchestrated by their domestic worker and an accomplice. The duo, who impersonated IT officials, successfully deceived the couple, making off with a staggering Rs 7.50 lakh in cash and diamond jewelry valued at approximately Rs 3 lakh.

The incident took place within the jurisdiction of the Manipal police station and has sent ripples of concern throughout the community. The couple, identified as residents of Shivalli village, had hired Sunita, a domestic worker from Perampalli, just four months before the incident. Reports indicate that Sunita had gained Juliet’s trust to the point of advising her to divorce her husband, despite being aware of the couple’s marital challenges.

On March 10, Juliet made a series of significant personal decisions in a state of emotional distress, transferring clothes and gold jewelry to her mother, and withdrawing Rs 1 lakh from her husband’s locker. This context set the stage for the duplicitous events that were to follow.

At approximately 10:30 AM on March 29, Sunita, along with an accomplice named Stany, visited Juliet under the pretense of conducting a raid as IT officials. They instructed Juliet to secure her cash and valuables from a locker, allegedly for protection against confiscation. With mounting pressure and deception playing on her fears, Juliet complied. Sunita took the key from the locker, extracted Rs 1.50 lakh in cash, and assured Juliet she would safeguard the remaining assets.

Under the guise of authority, the pair persuaded Juliet to hand over an additional Rs 7.50 lakh in cash and the diamond necklace worth Rs 3 lakh, promising their return later. It was only after Sunita and Stany fled the premises that the gravity of the betrayal sank in, leading Juliet to realize she had been duped.

In the wake of this distressing incident, a formal complaint has been lodged with the local police, who are now investigating the matter. Authorities are calling for increased awareness regarding such scams, especially involving trusted domestic workers and urging residents to exercise caution in similar circumstances.