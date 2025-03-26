Double Tragedy Strikes Family: Mother Passes Away After Son’s Fatal Accident

Shirva: A devastating incident occurred in Shirva Kollabettu, where a mother, Indira Moolya (74), passed away after falling into a coma upon hearing the news of her son’s death in a motorcycle accident.

Ramesh Moolya (51), Indira’s son, was involved in a collision with a car on March 23 while traveling from Bantakal to BC Road via Pambur on his two-wheeler. Ramesh sustained severe injuries and was admitted to Udupi District Hospital. He was later transferred to KMC Hospital in Manipal, where he passed away on March 24. The family brought Ramesh’s body home for final rites on Tuesday, after which Indira fell seriously ill and slipped into a coma upon learning of her son’s death.

Indira was admitted to the district hospital in Udupi but passed away early Wednesday morning. Ramesh is survived by his wife and three daughters, who now face the daunting task of coping with the loss of both their mother-in-law and father within a short span.

The family is in deep shock, struggling to come to terms with this double tragedy.