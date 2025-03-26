New policy to build iconic buildings in Mumbai: Maha Deputy CM Shinde

Mumbai: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said on Wednesday in the State Legislature that the government has crafted a new policy to build iconic buildings in Mumbai, especially when the city has a unique identity due to some specific buildings from the British era.

He added that the state government boost tourism to help in creating a unique identity of Mumbai.

“It is seen that various cities in the world have developed a unique identity due to their specific urban planning methods and specific buildings. Mumbai city also has a unique identity as there are some specific buildings from the British era. Mumbai is a world-class city and our country has a great architectural heritage. It is necessary to preserve it. Therefore, there is a need to encourage the construction of such distinctive iconic buildings in Mumbai city so that it will contribute to the beautification of the city and increase its tourism potential and thus create a unique identity for Mumbai city,” said the Deputy Chief Minister.

“Since the provisions of the Development Control and Promotion Rules currently in force in Mumbai for certain types of buildings are restrictive, the government has prepared a new policy for iconic buildings to enable the construction of such distinctive buildings and promote architectural class.”

“In order to make necessary amendments to the rules to include a separate provision in the Development Control and Promotion Rules of Mumbai for the construction of iconic buildings, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has been directed to amend the said rules under Section 37 (1) of the Maharashtra Regional and Town Planning Act,” Deputy CM Shinde added.

Meanwhile, Deputy CM Shinde announced in the State Legislature that a separate provision has been made in the Development Control and Promotion Rules-2034 to promote the redevelopment of buildings affected by height restrictions in the funnel zone of the airport in the Santacruz, Parle and Kurla areas of Mumbai.

This will facilitate the redevelopment of old buildings in the restricted areas of the Brihanmumbai area, he said.

“Since there is a limit on the height of buildings in the funnel zone, construction and redevelopment of buildings can be done up to that height. Therefore, while redeveloping old buildings in this area, it is not possible to redevelop using the entire permissible area at full capacity and this has been repeatedly demanded by local representatives and citizens. Approval has been given to make a separate provision in the Development Control and Promotion Rules-2034 to make specific provisions in the regulations to facilitate the redevelopment of old buildings in the airport funnel zone, which has height restrictions in the Greater Mumbai area,” the Deputy Chief Minister added.

Accordingly, a notice of modification is being issued under Section 37(1A) of the Maharashtra Regional and Town Planning Act, 1966, he said.

This modification will facilitate the redevelopment of old buildings in the funnel zone, as well as other affected areas of Greater Mumbai where such restrictions apply, the Deputy Chief Minister added.