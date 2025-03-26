Udupi Assistant Government Advocate Arrested for Bribery

Udupi: In a shocking incident, Ganapati Vasanta Naik, the Assistant Government Advocate at the Udupi court, was arrested by Lokayukta police on Wednesday for accepting a bribe. Naik was caught red-handed while accepting Rs 2,000 in his office at the Udupi court.

According to the Lokayukta police, Naik had demanded a bribe of Rs 3,000 from a complainant to file a complaint regarding the release of a sand vehicle. However, the complainant refused to pay the bribe and instead reported the matter to the Udupi Lokayukta.

The Lokayukta police conducted an operation and caught Naik accepting the bribe. The operation was carried out under the guidance of Lokayukta Mangalore SP Kumarachandra and Udupi in-charge DySP Manjunath.

This incident is not an isolated one, as there have been other cases of bribery involving government officials in the region. For instance, a forest department clerk was caught accepting a bribe of Rs 15,000 in Kundapur ¹. Additionally, a KSRP inspector was trapped by Lokayukta officials while accepting a bribe of Rs 18,000.